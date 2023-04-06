2 days ago

Credit Suisse shareholders get last crack at annual meeting

ZURICH -- The president of Credit Suisse apologized Tuesday to shareholders for failures of nan once-venerable slope and acknowledged nan daze and anger felt arsenic nan troubled Swiss lender is group to beryllium swallowed up by rival UBS successful a government-arranged takeover.

Axel Lehmann, who took nan apical committee occupation only past twelvemonth aft joining Credit Suisse from UBS successful 2021, decried “massive outflows” of customer costs successful October and a “downward spiral” that culminated past period arsenic turmoil from a U.S. banking situation spilled overseas.

“The slope could not beryllium saved,” he said, and only 2 options awaited — a woody aliases bankruptcy.

“The bitterness, anger and daze of those who are disappointed, overwhelmed and affected by nan developments of nan past fewer weeks is palpable," Lehmann told what is apt nan past Credit Suisse shareholder gathering successful its 167-year history.

“I apologize that we were nary longer capable to stem nan nonaccomplishment of spot that had accumulated complete nan years and for disappointing you,” he said.

Protesters, including immoderate hoisting a vessel branded “Crisis Suisse,” gathered extracurricular nan Zurich lucky arena hosting nan gathering and immoderate shareholders voiced their anger arsenic they sewage their past ace astatine managers pursuing a illness of nan bank’s banal value complete nan past decade and an impending merger engineered to sidestep investor approval.

In 2007, Credit Suisse shares fetched arsenic overmuch astir 88 Swiss francs (dollars). Today, they're trading astatine astir 80 cents.

As nan banal skid worsened and jittery depositors pulled their money, Swiss authorities officials hastily orchestrated a $3.25 cardinal takeover by UBS 2 weekends ago. Political leaders, financial regulators and nan cardinal slope feared a teetering Credit Suisse could further roil world financial markets pursuing nan illness of 2 U.S. banks.

Crosstown competitor UBS has been known for a much blimpish civilization aft surviving nan 2008 financial crisis, acknowledgment successful portion to a authorities bailout. Executives dream that nan woody will adjacent successful coming months but acknowledged a analyzable transaction.

Some shareholders, who did not get to ballot connected nan takeover aft nan authorities passed an emergency ordinance to bypass nan step, came to perceive managers explicate what went wrong.

“The full point — really this happened — makes maine a small spot angry,” said shareholder Markus Huber, 56, arsenic he lined up to be his first Credit Suisse yearly meeting.

Huber, who is self-employed successful handyman services, suspected authorities officials and slope leaders cooked up nan woody “in secrecy” and said location should person been greater transparency.

Shareholders felt “a small spot astonished that location hadn’t been warnings retired before,” he said.

The takeover, however, isn't connected nan docket for nan yearly wide meeting, nan first held successful personification successful 4 years because of nan COVID-19 pandemic. The pared-down schedule includes chat connected issues for illustration a dividend of astir 5 cents per share, nan reelection of nan committee nether Lehmann and granting a shape of support to managers for astir of their actions moving nan bank.

Credit Suisse swooned from ungraded to ungraded successful caller years: Bad bets connected hedge funds; accusations of violating a U.S. plea woody by failing to study concealed offshore accounts held by able Americans to debar paying taxes; failing to do capable to forestall money laundering by a Bulgarian cocaine ring.

The Swiss national prosecutor's agency connected Monday announced it has opened a probe into events surrounding Credit Suisse up of nan UBS takeover.

A mates twelve activists, including 1 wearing a disguise of nan caput of nan Swiss cardinal bank, took parting shots astatine Credit Suisse: Some held signs decrying nan bank's ties to Mozambique, wherever nan slope was recovered to person violated anti-money-laundering rules and paid astir $700 cardinal successful settlements to British and U.S. authorities.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, lashed retired astatine Credit Suisse's investments successful lipid and earthy state — a longstanding complaint. Six years ago, astir a twelve activists led a serene protestation by donning tennis outfits and whacking balls successful a slope branch adjacent Lausanne, riffing disconnected Roger Federer’s domiciled arsenic a slope pitchman.

For Credit Suisse investors, nan takeover woody has meant losses. Shareholders collectively will get 3 cardinal francs successful nan mixed company, while investors holding astir 16 cardinal francs ($17.3 billion) successful higher-risk Credit Suisse bonds were wiped out.

Typically, shareholders look losses earlier those holding bonds if a slope goes under. Swiss regulators defended nan move, saying contracts show nan bonds tin beryllium written down successful a “viability event,” peculiarly if nan authorities offers bonzer support.

That happened nether nan Swiss executive branch’s emergency measures, according to regulators, who will clasp a news convention Wednesday.

Global rule patient Quinn Emanuel said Monday that bondholders person hired nan patient to “represent them successful discussions pinch Swiss authorities and imaginable litigation to retrieve losses.”