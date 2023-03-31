Crew members missing after Gulf of Guinea pirate attack

The hijacked vessel has been recovered abandoned, but an chartless number of its unit is still missing.

Pirates person abandoned a Danish-owned vessel hijacked successful nan Gulf of Guinea past week but person taken immoderate unit members pinch them while others person been brought to safety, nan vessel’s proprietor says.

The Liberian-flagged lipid and chemicals tanker Monjasa Reformer was boarded connected Saturday by 5 equipped group 225km (140 miles) westbound of nan Republic of Congo’s Port Pointe-Noire, its owner, Monjasa, said astatine nan time. Sixteen unit members were connected board.

The Reformer subsequently went missing but was later located by nan French navy disconnected Sao Tome and Principe, Monjasa said connected Friday.

“Our thoughts are pinch nan unit members still missing and their families during this stressful period,” nan institution said. “Monjasa will proceed moving intimately pinch nan section authorities to support our seafarers safe return to their families.”

The rescued unit members are each successful bully health, and nary harm was reported to nan vessel aliases its cargo, it said.

The Gulf of Guinea, described by nan International Maritime Bureau arsenic 1 of nan world’s astir vulnerable shipping routes, covers 11,000sq km (4,247sq miles) and stretches from Angola to Senegal.

Since 2021, piracy cases person been connected nan diminution owed to practice among countries successful nan region and deployments of overseas naval ships, according to nan United Nations Security Council.

Denmark, which has ample commercialized shipping interests, deployed a frigate to nan gulf successful 2021 to protect shipping, but nan vessel was pulled backmost past twelvemonth aft nan outbreak of nan Ukraine war.

In November 2021, a Danish naval patrol killed 4 pirates in an speech of occurrence conscionable extracurricular Nigeria’s territorial waters.