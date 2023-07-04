Cross at Christian camp in Orange County is found sawed down

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a imaginable dislike crime aft unit astatine a Christian retreat halfway successful Silverado Canyon discovered a 14-foot transverse sawed down Thursday morning, according to nan department.

Deputies were dispatched to Santiago Retreat Center connected Thursday day and concluded that nan vandalism occurred betwixt 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Mike Woodroof.

Camp unit recovered nan vandalized transverse during nan first week of Bible camp, which included much than 300 unit and campers from kindergarten done eighth grade, according to a statement from nan retreat center. None of nan campers was staying overnight astatine nan campy astatine nan clip of nan incident.

An Orange County sheriff’s lawman walks by nan sawed-down transverse astatine nan Santiago Retreat Center. (Santiago Retreat Center)

Mark McElrath, executive head of nan retreat center, said nan vandalism occurred connected nan retreat halfway ranch successful Black Star Canyon, astir a mile from wherever main programming took place. The incident did not effect nan campy acquisition and programming will resume adjacent week, aft a region for nan Fourth of July, he said.

The transverse was constructed and dedicated during a men’s retreat complete Father’s Day weekend, utilizing vintage railroad ties repurposed from a demolition project, McElrath said.

The retreat halfway started a GoFundMe page, aiming to raise $12,000 to spell toward rebuilding nan transverse successful early August. Any money that does not spell toward nan caller transverse will spell toward campy scholarships.

“We’re alert of nan truth that nan transverse is simply a awesome of galore different things for galore people, and for america it’s a motion of dream and triumph — and for others, evidently it’s a problem,” McElrath said. “So that peculiar cross, erstwhile we rebuild it, we’ll repurpose nan 1 that was sawed up. We’ll reenforce it truthful this type of vandalism won’t beryllium capable to hap again and that will evidently person cameras.”

The campy has 24-hour security, but did not person surveillance cameras wherever nan vandalism took place.

Father Glenn Baaten, chaplain of nan retreat center, said successful a connection that he was “saddened but possibly not amazed successful this time and age” astir nan demolition of nan cross. He added that unit is “praying for nan psyche of this personification who trim down our cross.”

Woodroof said anyone pinch accusation astir nan incident should telephone nan Orange County Sheriff’s Department astatine (949) 770-6011.