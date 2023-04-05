‘Cruel Intentions’ Series Adaptation Lands Greenlight At Amazon

An updated return connected nan cult 1999 movie Cruel Intentions, which has been successful improvement astatine Amazon Freevee since 2021, has been picked up to series, Deadline has confirmed pinch sources.

The bid adaptation, group successful Washington D.C., hails from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film.

In this caller incarnation of nan premise, which is rooted successful nan novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, 2 ruthless measurement siblings will do thing to enactment connected top. In this case, of nan Greek life level astatine an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a sadistic hazing incident threatens nan full Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s basal to sphere their powerfulness and reputations — moreover seduce nan girl of nan Vice President of nan United States.

Fisher is penning nan aviator pinch Goodman supervising. The duo will constitute nan bid together.

The 1999 film, written and directed by Roger Kumble, starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. The movie is simply a modern retelling of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons dangereuses, group successful New York City among rich | precocious schoolers. It was followed by a prequel successful 2000 and sequel successful 2004, arsenic good arsenic a jukebox philharmonic successful 2015.

Neal H. Moritz of Original Film, who produced nan movie starring Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Michelle Gellar, is executive producing alongside nan company’s Pavun Shetty. Also exec producing are Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Bruce Mellon.

Original Film and Sony TV antecedently teamed for a sequel TV bid to nan movie, headlined by Gellar reprising her role, which went to aviator astatine NBC.

TV Line, which collapsed nan news, reported that while nan bid was primitively planned to aerial connected Amazon’s free streaming work Freevee, location is simply a anticipation that nan bid could aerial connected its Prime Video service.

Amazon declined to comment.

