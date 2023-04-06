Crypto Influencer says ADA holders are going to be heavily rewarded

Dan Gambardello shared a cardinal facet that is hinting astatine a amended value betterment awesome for Cardano (Ada). 

Dan Gambardella is nan laminitis of Crypto Capital Venture (CCV) and besides he is nan big of nan celebrated YouTube transmission “Crypto Capital Venture”. He is 1 of nan fans of nan Cardano blockchain.

On 6 April 2023, Dan Gambardello took to Twitter to stock his intuition connected ADA coin value and said that ADA holders are going to bask large rewards.

There are zero guarantees here, but my intuition tells maine that each nan $ADA holders who person endured nan past 1.5 years are going to beryllium heavy rewarded.

Hit nan for illustration beneath if you are still present and ready.#Cardano

— Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) April 6, 2023

However, he said that location is nary guarantee for nan aforesaid but crypto analytic information findings are showing that Total Value Locked connected nan Cardano is continuously expanding for a fewer months.

Just a mates of days ago, nan CCV laminitis besides talked astir nan continuous increment successful TVL.

Ada price

The existent value of nan ADA coin is $0.3797 & this waste and acquisition value is 17% precocious complete nan past 30 days of waste and acquisition price.

Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index

The existent Bitcoin fearfulness & greed scale is 64, which intends crypto Investors are trading pinch afloat confidence, and panic complete nonaccomplishment of Investment is very less. 

Cardano journey

Recently Cardano laminitis Charles Hoskinson appeared successful a podcast pinch Cointelegraph and location he said that nan Cardano engineering squad completed 85% of nan first Cardano roadmap journey.

There he besides addressed nan slow web upgrade and admitted that nan squad was betting connected nan incorrect blockchain exertion & that was nan main logic down slow web updates.

