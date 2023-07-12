Crypto miner Hive Digital drops 'blockchain' from name amid pivot to AI

Crypto mining patient Hive Blockchain is now calling itself Hive Digital Technologies — aft enacting a branding pivot that seeks to item its foray into artificial intelligence.

The Vancour-based mining institution said successful a July 12 statement it has dropped “blockchain” from its sanction to amended correspond nan company’s “evolving focus” connected gross opportunities successful graphics processing units (GPUs) and unreality computing arsenic good arsenic “its ngo to thrust advancements successful AI” and support nan “new Web3 ecosystem.”

"As we grow our GPU Cloud business, we require a strategy that amended reflects some sides of our business. We build infrastructure for emerging integer tech, not conscionable blockchain, and we intend to utilize our ample fleet of GPUs to turn a unreality hosting business,” said Hive’s CEO Aydin Kilic successful a July 12 filing to nan U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We're excited to denote that coming we officially changed our sanction to . The sanction amended reflects our evolving attraction connected unreality compute technology, AI and nan Web3 ecosystem. Read nan property release: https://t.co/yczuLivGq6 pic.twitter.com/5jijZFqdeI

— HIVE Digital Technologies (@HIVEDigitalTech) July 12, 2023

Additionally, Hive said that it will usage its 38,000-strong fleet of Nvidia GPUs to supply mini and medium-sized businesses pinch a much businesslike replacement to awesome unreality work providers.

“We judge AI and instrumentality learning are going to thrust important request for GPU compute going forward," Kilic added.

Related: Elon Musk kickstarts caller AI institution to ‘understand nan universe’

While nan bulk of nan crypto mining companies coming attraction connected mining Proof-of-Work cryptocurrencies specified arsenic Bitocin (BTC), Hive was among a fistful of firms that leveraged GPUs to excavation Ether (ETH), nan autochthonal cryptocurrency of nan Ethereum web astatine scale.

Following nan completion of the Ethereum Merge successful September past twelvemonth — which saw nan blockchain modulation to a miner-less Proof-of-Stake statement system — nan GPUs erstwhile utilized to excavation ETH were rendered drastically little profitable.

Hive isn’t nan first mining institution to driblet “blockchain” from its namesake. On Jan. 3 Bitcoin mining patient Riot Blockchain rebranded to Riot Platforms successful a bid to bespeak its “increasingly diversified business operations.”

Magazine: Tornado Cash 2.0 — The title to build safe and ineligible coin mixers