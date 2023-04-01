Crypto price prediction: Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), ApeCoin

Cryptocurrencies had a awesome week arsenic nan marketplace headdress soared to $1.25 trillion.

Ripple prevailed erstwhile a judge ruled that XRP was not a financial security.

Bitcoin and different altcoins bounced backmost this week.

Cryptocurrencies had a very bully week aft nan anemic US ostentation information and aft nan SEC vs Ripple lawsuit outcome. Ripple value surged by much than 70% while nan marketplace headdress of each cryptocurrencies jumped to complete $1.25 trillion. Here is nan play prediction for cardinal coins for illustration Cardano, Solana, and ApeCoin.

Cardano value prediction

Cardano ADA value made a beardown bullish breakout aft nan SEC vs Ripple news, which we wrote about here. It jumped to a precocious of $0.375, nan highest level since June 4th. This rally happened because nan SEC had singled retired Cardano arsenic a financial security. As such, location is simply a likelihood that Cardano and its developers would prevail if nan SEC brought charges.

The Ripple lawsuit is simply a monumental improvement successful establishing that a token is abstracted and chopped from an finance statement it whitethorn aliases whitethorn not beryllium portion of. Now, let’s make it law. 👇 pic.twitter.com/FZtO1BzfWX

— Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) July 13, 2023

Turning to nan regular chart, we spot that nan Cardano value was successful a consolidation shape earlier the Ripple news. It was consolidating astatine an important support level of $0.30, which was nan lowest constituent connected March 12th.

Now, Cardano has moved somewhat supra nan 50-day moving average. It is besides trading astatine nan 200-day moving average. Therefore, while nan bullish comeback has eased, location is simply a likelihood that it will proceed rising arsenic buyers target nan adjacent cardinal guidance level astatine $0.42, which is astir 20% supra nan existent level.

Solana value prediction

Solana has been 1 of nan top-performing cryptocurrencies this week. The coin jumped to a precocious of $32.20, nan highest level since November past year. It has risen successful nan past 3 consecutive days.

SOL value has jumped supra nan important guidance level astatine $25.83, nan highest level connected April 17th. The coin has besides risen supra nan 50-day and 100-day moving averages. At nan aforesaid time, nan Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved supra nan overbought level of 80.

Stochastic Oscillator RSI has moved supra nan overbought point. Therefore, nan coin could support rising arsenic buyers target nan cardinal guidance astatine $38.60, nan highest level connected November 5th.

ApeCoin value forecast

ApeCoin value has been successful a beardown bearish inclination successful nan past fewer months. This diminution happened arsenic nan measurement of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs crashed. APE moved beneath nan cardinal support astatine $2.60, nan lowest level successful November past year.

The token has collapsed beneath each moving averages while nan Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved supra nan neutral constituent astatine 50. Therefore, nan outlook of nan ApeCoin token is bearish arsenic request for NFTs and BAYC tokens dropped.

