Crypto price prediction: Solana, Zilliqa, Fantom (FTM)

Bitcoin value remained somewhat supra $30,000 this week.

There was nary awesome cryptocurrency news during nan week.

We explicate what to expect from Solana, Zilliqa, and Fantom.

Cryptocurrencies had different muted week arsenic volumes from nan United States remained debased because of nan Independence Day celebrations. Also, location was nary awesome crypto news during nan week. As a result, Bitcoin value remained astatine $30,000 while nan full marketplace headdress of each coins dropped to $1.17 trillion.

Solana value prediction

Solana had a comparatively beardown capacity this week. The coin jumped to a precocious of $21, nan highest level since June 5th of this year. It has soared by much than 56% from nan lowest level this year.

As nan coin jumped, nan coin managed to flip supra nan important guidance level astatine $16, nan lowest level connected March 10th. SOL value besides flipped nan important guidance level astatine $19.48 into support.

Solana value has jumped supra nan 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The Average Directional Index (ADX) has moved to 26, signaling that nan momentum is rising. At nan aforesaid time, nan Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved somewhat beneath nan overbought level.

Therefore, Solana crypto value will apt proceed rising arsenic buyers target nan adjacent cardinal guidance level to watch astatine $25. This value is astir 22% supra nan existent level.

Zilliqa value prediction

Zilliqa value had a reliable week arsenic request for nan coin eased. After rising to a precocious of $0.0249 connected Tuesday, nan coin plunged by almost 20% to $0.020. The coin has dropped beneath nan important support level astatine $0.0213, nan lowest level connected March 10th. This value was besides nan neckline of nan double-top pattern.

Zilliqa has moved beneath nan 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The coin besides formed a shooting prima pattern, which is usually a bearish sign. Therefore, ZIL crypto value will apt proceed falling arsenic sellers target nan adjacent cardinal support level astatine $0.018.

Fantom value forecast

Fantom was besides successful nan reddish this week arsenic request for crypto tokens waned. The token peaked astatine $0.3285 connected June 25th and past retreated this week. It has moved beneath nan important support level astatine $0.3050, nan lowest constituent connected March 10th.

FTM crypto value has dropped beneath nan 25-day and 50-day moving averages. At nan aforesaid time, oscillators for illustration MACD and nan Relative Strength Index (RSI) person drifted downwards. Therefore, nan outlook of nan Fantom value is bearish, pinch nan adjacent cardinal level to watch will beryllium astatine $0.20, whic is astir 20% beneath nan existent level.

