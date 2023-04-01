Cubs vs. Rangers odds, prediction, line, time: 2023 MLB picks, Friday, April 7 bets from proven model

Teams that haven't met successful 4 years conflict successful nan first of a three-game bid erstwhile nan Texas Rangers conflict nan Chicago Cubs connected Friday. The Rangers (4-2), who are playing their first roadworthy crippled of nan season, will look to amended connected past year's 34-47 roadworthy mark. The Cubs (2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak connected Tuesday, were 37-44 astatine location successful 2022. This will beryllium nan first gathering betwixt nan teams astatine Chicago since 2016.

First transportation from Wrigley Field is group for 2:20 p.m. ET. The all-time bid is tied 9-9, pinch nan Cubs holding a 5-4 separator successful games played astatine Chicago. Chicago is nan -125 favourite connected nan money statement (risk $125 to triumph $100) successful nan latest Rangers vs. Cubs likelihood from Caesars Sportsbook, while nan full number of runs Vegas thinks will beryllium scored, aliases nan over/under, is 7. Before making immoderate Cubs vs. Rangers picks, be judge to cheque retired nan latest MLB predictions and betting proposal from nan SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates each MLB crippled 10,000 times. It went 331-285 connected top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) complete nan past 2 seasons, and it vanished nan 2022 MLB play connected a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Here are nan MLB odds and betting trends for Rangers vs. Cubs:

Rangers vs. Cubs money line: Rangers +105, Cubs -125

Rangers vs. Cubs over/under: 7 runs

Rangers vs. Cubs tally line: Cubs -1.5 (+175)

TEX: The Rangers are 5-1 successful their past six interleague games

CHI: The Cubs are 12-2 successful their past 14 Friday games

Why you should backmost nan Cubs

Chicago is expected to nonstop right-hander Marcus Stroman to nan mound. He was superb successful nan 4-0 season-opening triumph complete Milwaukee past week. In six innings, he allowed conscionable 3 hits, nary runs, while stepping 3 and striking retired eight. Stroman was coagulated a twelvemonth ago, contempt not getting overmuch tally support. In 25 starts for nan Cubs, he was 6-7 pinch a 3.50 ERA. In 138.2 innings, he allowed 123 hits, 54 earned runs and 36 walks pinch 119 strikeouts.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson has been reddish basking to commencement nan year. In 5 games, he already has 3 games successful which he has garnered 3 hits. He went 7-for-12 (.583) successful nan three-game opening bid against nan Brewers. For nan year, he is 10-for-20 pinch 2 doubles and 2 RBI and a 1.183 OPS. In 162 games pinch nan Atlanta Braves a twelvemonth ago, Swanson deed .277 pinch 32 doubles, 1 triple, 25 homers and 96 RBI.

Why you should backmost nan Rangers

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will get nan commencement for Texas. In nan 16-3 triumph complete nan Phillies connected Saturday, he allowed six hits and 3 earned runs successful 5 innings. He walked 2 and struck retired six. In 20 starts for nan Boston Red Sox successful 2022, he was 6-3 pinch a 3.87 ERA. In 109.1 innings, he allowed 47 earned runs, 115 hits and 20 walks, while striking retired 103 for a WHIP of 1.23.

Center fielder Adolis Garcia is disconnected to a accelerated commencement to nan season, batting .348 pinch a homer, six runs scored and 5 RBI successful six games. In Wednesday's 5-2 triumph complete nan Baltimore Orioles, Garcia was 2-for-4 pinch a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored. He had 3 hits and an RBI successful Saturday's triumph complete Philadelphia. In 156 games pinch nan Rangers past season, he deed .250 pinch 34 doubles, 5 triples, 27 homers and 101 RBI.

