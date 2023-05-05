Cummins more of old fashioned Test captain, Stokes tries to make something happen every ball: Ponting

Australia’s Pat Cummins, left, speaks to England’s Ben Stokes aft his squad mislaid nan 3rd Ashes Test lucifer betwixt England and Australia astatine Headingley, Leeds, England connected July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The legendary Ricky Ponting feels Australian skipper Pat Cummins is much of an old-fashioned Test captain, who lets "plans unravel" while his English antagonistic portion Ben Stokes tries to make thing hap each ball.

The decisions of nan 2 comparatively caller captains successful nan ongoing Ashes bid person fixed emergence to aggravated debates.

While Stokes' telephone to state early successful nan first innings successful nan opening Test was dissected by media and pundits alike, Cummins' sparse usage of rookie spinner Todd Murphy successful nan nonaccomplishment astatine Headingley besides raised eyebrows.

"I deliberation this has been 1 of nan astir tactical bid that I could remember, because of nan 2 different styles of play, astir apt 2 contrasting styles of activity arsenic well," Ponting said 'The ICC Review'.

"Pat [Cummins] is much of an old-fashioned benignant of Test lucifer skipper wherever he benignant of lets sets fields and lets plans benignant of unravel and is happy to do it complete a agelong play of time, whereas Stokes is simply a spot nan different way.

"He's benignant of trying to make thing hap each shot and truthful sometimes plans ne'er really person a chance to eventuate," Ponting added.

Having been elevated to Test skipper aft Tim Paine's abrupt resignation up of nan 2021 Ashes, Cummins has enjoyed a bully tally arsenic nan skipper.

The Australian gait spearhead began his captaincy stint winning nan past Ashes bid 4-0, past won against Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa. Australia besides drew 1-1 pinch Sri Lanka distant from location past year.

His only bid nonaccomplishment came against India earlier this twelvemonth earlier defeating nan Rohit Sharma led broadside successful nan last to assistance nan World Test Championship mace.

"Look, Pat is still reasonably young successful nan job. Let's not hide that he's only been doing it for a mates of years now and I'm judge he's learning on nan way," Ponting said.

Australia lead nan bid 2-1 heading into nan 4th Test starting successful Manchester connected Wednesday.

"I'm not going to mobility Pat astatine all. The truth that Australia are 2-1 up says he's done a bully occupation to me.

"There'll ever beryllium small things successful a game. When you lose, location are ever small things successful a crippled that group are happy to talk about.

"But astatine nan extremity of nan day, I deliberation nan strategies are amended disconnected waiting to spot what nan consequence is astatine nan extremity of nan bid and past we'll beryllium capable to critique some captains connected nan result."