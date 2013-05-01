Curried Lentil Soup with Tomato and Coconut

This Curried Lentil Soup pinch Tomato and Coconut is simply a creamy, comfy look you’ll crave. Curry powder, coconut milk, and fire-roasted tomatoes adhd mouthwatering flavor.

An Easy, Hearty Soup Recipe pinch Lots of Bold Flavor

Lentil crockery is simply a versatile benignant of repast – location are versions of this look pinch each kinds of different spirit profiles. (I emotion them all!) It’s nary wonder, since lentils are satisfying and flavorful, but still neutral capable to activity pinch immoderate herb aliases seasoning blend you tin propulsion astatine them.

This lentil crockery is afloat of South Asian ingredients, for a warm, bright, analyzable crockery that’ll person you coming backmost for more. Curry powder, coconut milk, lime, and cilantro are a can’t-miss combination. For a chilly day, aliases anytime you want a speedy vegan repast that won’t time off you saturated aliases hungry, scope for this easy recipe.

Is Lentil Soup Good for You?

Yes, lentil crockery is decidedly a patient crockery option. Lentils themselves are a patient root of some carbs and protein, and they battalion successful patient minerals, too. You’ll get iron, selenium, and folate from this easy look – plus, lentil crockery delivers fluids and fiber, promoting a patient digestive system.

What’s successful This Curried Lentil Soup?

My look for curry lentil crockery pinch tomatoes and coconut is awesome for anyone looking for a meatless main people that’s filling, healthy, and flavorful. It’s besides vegan and gluten-free.

Olive Oil: Extra-virgin oliva lipid has a bold, rich | taste, but lighter oliva oils will work, too.

How to Make Curried Lentil Soup pinch Tomato and Coconut

While immoderate crockery recipes are each astir a long, slow cooking process, this is 1 you tin whip up successful nether an hr – and it’s conscionable arsenic cozy.

Cook nan Onion. We’ll commencement building layers of spirit by caramelizing nan onions. Heat nan oliva lipid successful a mean saucepan complete mean heat. Then adhd nan bulb and navigator for 8 – 10 minutes, aliases until they are softened and aureate brown.

Tips for Success

There’s a batch of wiggle room successful this recipe, truthful if you’re looking for ways to alteration things up you’re successful luck. These adjuvant look notes will show you a fewer ways to do that.

Lentil Options: Most kinds of lentils will activity perfectly successful this recipe. Brown, red, and yellowish lentils each navigator successful astir half an hour, while greenish ones whitethorn return person to 45 minutes.

What Goes Well pinch Lentil Soup?

I emotion serving immoderate crockery look pinch breadstuff and salad, aliases pinch a hearty pasta dish. Here are a fewer patient ideas to try:

Crostini: crostini are nosy to make and easy to eat, particularly this scrumptious Pepper Mushroom Onion Crostini!

crostini are nosy to make and easy to eat, particularly this scrumptious Pepper Mushroom Onion Crostini! Beets Salad: Beets are a superfood that packs successful each kinds of nutrients, and tastes great, too. Try this flavorful Goat Cheese Roasted Beet Salad, and I’m judge you’ll agree!

Beets are a superfood that packs successful each kinds of nutrients, and tastes great, too. Try this flavorful Goat Cheese Roasted Beet Salad, and I’m judge you’ll agree! Pasta: My Eggplant Goat Cheese Pasta is afloat of patient colour and flavor! It’s a awesome broadside aliases ray main people that goes pinch conscionable astir anything.

How to Store and Reheat Leftovers

To shop leftover lentil soup, cool it down and battalion it into a tight-lidded container. It will support successful nan fridge for up 4 – 5 days.

To reheat, conscionable spot nan desired magnitude successful a saucepan complete medium-low power until nan crockery is heated through.

Can I Freeze This?

You tin frost curried lentil soup, but nan coconut beverage sometimes suffers a little, texture-wise, aft freezing and thawing. If you are readying to make this arsenic a freezer meal, see leaving retired nan coconut beverage – you tin adhd it successful erstwhile your crockery is thawed and reheating. Either way, make judge to frost lentil crockery aft it has cooled, and usage an airtight instrumentality to support it fresh.

Prep Time12 mins Cook Time45 mins Total Time57 mins 2 tablespoons extra-virgin oliva oil

1 medium onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves finely minced

1 2½- inch piece ginger peeled, finely grated

1 tablespoon medium curry powder

¼ teaspoon crushed reddish capsicum flakes

¾ cup lentils

1 14.5- ounce can diced occurrence roasted tomatoes

½ cup finely chopped cilantro plus leaves pinch tender stems for serving

Kosher salt freshly crushed pepper

1 13.5- ounce can unsweetened coconut milk shaken well

Lime wedges for serving Heat lipid successful a mean saucepan complete medium.

Cook onion, stirring often, until softened and aureate brown, 8–10 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, curry powder, and reddish capsicum flakes and cook, stirring, until fragrant, astir 2 minutes.

Add lentils and cook, stirring, 1 minute.

Add tomatoes, ½ cup cilantro, a generous pinch of salt, and 2½ cups water; play pinch pepper.

Set speech ¼ cup coconut beverage for serving and adhd remaining coconut beverage to nan saucepan.

Bring substance to a boil; trim power and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until lentils are soft but not mushy, 20–25 minutes. Season crockery pinch much brackish and capsicum if needed.

Serve, disagreement crockery among bowls. Drizzle pinch reserved coconut beverage and apical pinch much cilantro. Serve pinch lime wedges.

More Nourishing Soup Recipes