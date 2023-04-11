Curtain to fall on TV drama Gomora in October

Popular regular play Gomora will travel to an extremity successful October, Mzansi Magic has confirmed.

The telenovela, depicting nan hustle and bustle of Alexandra township, joins a long-stream of precocious canned shows including Legacy, The River, The Queen, DiepCity, Durban Gen and Imbewu.

The show that is salary broadcaster DStv’s most-watched show, introduced caller talent including Sicelo Buthelezi, Ntobeko Sishi, Siphesihle Ndaba and Ama Qamata erstwhile it rocked nan mini surface aft it premiered astatine nan opening of nan pandemic successful March 2020. It besides revitalised nan careers of surface veterans specified arsenic Connie Chiume, Zolisa Xaluva, Katlego Danke, Thembi Seete and Sannah Mchunu.

“We are committed to bringing nan champion contented to our viewers and, arsenic such, we person to beryllium responsive to their changing needs and preferences,” said Shirley Adonisi, head of section intermezo channels astatine M-Net.

“This intends that we person to bid farewell to beloved shows for illustration Gomora, but we are excited to bring you new, caller and breathtaking content.

“It’s been an unthinkable 3 years since Gomora first aired connected Mzansi Magic. The show has captivated audiences crossed nan state and we are proud to beryllium portion of its legacy. We convey nan formed and unit of Gomora for their unthinkable activity and dedication.”

The past section of Gomora will aerial connected October 20.

“Gomora has ever been a show that transcended nan screen. These characters and stories will unrecorded successful nan hearts and homes of galore group for years to come. A genuinely memorable show which we will look backmost connected pinch a consciousness of fulfillment, knowing we brought ray to these important stories,” said Leanne Khumalo, executive shaper of nan show.

“Gomora has been an unthinkable journey, paved pinch galore typical milestones and memories. When we started this show, we were connected nan brink of lockdown. The unit and formed formed a typical enslaved during this time. Gomora grew into a family and this powerfulness move was shared and knowledgeable connected screen.”