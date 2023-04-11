Curtain to fall on TV drama Gomora in October

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Curtain to fall on TV drama Gomora in October

Popular regular play Gomora will travel to an extremity successful October, Mzansi Magic has confirmed.

The telenovela, depicting nan hustle and bustle of Alexandra township, joins a long-stream of precocious canned shows including Legacy, The River, The Queen, DiepCity, Durban Gen and Imbewu.

The show that is salary broadcaster DStv’s most-watched show, introduced caller talent including Sicelo Buthelezi, Ntobeko Sishi, Siphesihle Ndaba and Ama Qamata erstwhile it rocked nan mini surface aft it premiered astatine nan opening of nan pandemic successful March 2020. It besides revitalised nan careers of surface veterans specified arsenic Connie Chiume, Zolisa Xaluva, Katlego Danke, Thembi Seete and Sannah Mchunu.

“We are committed to bringing nan champion contented to our viewers and, arsenic such, we person to beryllium responsive to their changing needs and preferences,” said Shirley Adonisi, head of section intermezo channels astatine M-Net.

“This intends that we person to bid farewell to beloved shows for illustration Gomora, but we are excited to bring you new, caller and breathtaking content.

“It’s been an unthinkable 3 years since Gomora first aired connected Mzansi Magic. The show has captivated audiences crossed nan state and we are proud to beryllium portion of its legacy. We convey nan formed and unit of Gomora for their unthinkable activity and dedication.”

The past section of Gomora will aerial connected October 20. 

“Gomora has ever been a show that transcended nan screen. These characters and stories will unrecorded successful nan hearts and homes of galore group for years to come. A genuinely memorable show which we will look backmost connected pinch a consciousness of fulfillment, knowing we brought ray to these important stories,” said Leanne Khumalo, executive shaper of nan show.

“Gomora has been an unthinkable journey, paved pinch galore typical milestones and memories. When we started this show, we were connected nan brink of lockdown. The unit and formed formed a typical enslaved during this time. Gomora grew into a family and this powerfulness move was shared and knowledgeable connected screen.”

More
Source Sowetanlive

Related Article

Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

Armenia, Azerbaijan say troops killed in border shootout

31 minutes ago
Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

Minister Kodwa ‘spoke to Caf president’ Motsepe on treatment of SA teams at tournaments on the continent

34 minutes ago
Pakistan criticises India’s move to host G20 meeting in Srinagar

Pakistan criticises India’s move to host G20 meeting in Srinagar

35 minutes ago
Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

1 hour ago
Cambodia deports 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

Cambodia deports 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

1 hour ago
‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

‘The truck flew past me, then I heard the bangs and crashes’: KZN road carnage survivor

1 hour ago

Popular Article

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

ExxonMobil Eyes Takeover of Shale Fracker Pioneer Natural Resources

22 hours ago
Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

Solana on-chain staking now on crypto exchange Crypto.com

22 hours ago
Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

Ria Ricis Mendadak Hapus Potret Mesranya Terbarunya dengan Teuku Ryan, Kenapa?

13 hours ago
Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

Hansamu Yama Paksa Persib Bandung Turun, Ini Alasan Persija Punya Peluang Besar Runner Up Liga 1 2022/2023

13 hours ago
Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

Colombian who made racist comments about VP to be sentenced

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.