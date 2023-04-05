Customizing Compose Pager with fun indicators and transitions

The Compose March 2023 release introduces nan pager composables: HorizontalPager and VerticalPager. Whilst nan documentation has been added pinch accusation connected really to usage pager successful nan modular way, successful this article, we will look astatine creating immoderate nosy indicators and transitions betwixt pages.

The archiving covers nan basics for getting entree to really acold a page is scrolled from nan “snapped” position. We tin usage this accusation to create modulation effects betwixt pages.

For example, if we wanted to create a elemental slice effect betwixt pages, we tin use a graphicsLayer modifier to our page composable to set its alpha and translationX:

We could past extract this graphicsLayer modifier into a reusable modifier that we could usage connected different HorizontalPager instances:

This is great, we tin execute nan aforesaid effects that we’ve antecedently been capable to execute pinch ViewPager successful views.

Some much communal effects that you’ve been capable to execute pinch a ViewPager, tin besides beryllium achieved pinch Pager successful Compose, specified as:

These implementations and much effects, tin beryllium recovered successful this repo implemented successful Compose here.

But this is benignant of modular Rebecca, we’d only dream we tin execute nan aforesaid point we tin successful views successful Compose! 🙄I get you — and I agree. So let’s demo immoderate things that are difficult to execute successful nan View system, successful Compose.

We are accustomed to adjusting nan pages themselves, but nan beauty of Compose is that we person entree to nan PagerState wrong our pages contented too. So we tin usage this accusation to execute nosy effects, for illustration to thrust animations, hide/scale content, aliases show contented based connected nan page’s scroll state.

So let’s return a look astatine really we could instrumentality this inspirational creation recovered connected dribble:

First, we create nan fixed type of nan components of this screen, by creating a HorizontalPager wrong a Box and fixed Image and Text composables to correspond each page.

Now that we person nan fixed type of our songs, we tin analyse nan creation moreover more, and spot what parts of nan composable are animated. The first point that you whitethorn announcement is that nan image wrong nan paper increases successful size depending connected if it’s nan presently selected point aliases not. The adjacent point that changes connected scroll is nan paper expands successful size, and shows nan “drag to listen” matter arsenic it expands. To instrumentality some of these elements, we tin usage nan aforesaid pagerState.currentPageOffsetFraction and pagerState.currentPage by utilizing these values successful different portions of nan contented wrong nan page’s composable.

To set nan image wrong nan composable, we usage Modifier.graphicsLayer { } connected nan Image.

Taking nan pagerState.currentPage and subtracting nan page that nan opus represents, we will cognize how acold distant nan opus is from nan halfway of nan pager (being selected). Now we return that worth and adhd pagerState.currentPageOffsetFraction, we now cognize nan fraction of how acold nan page is scrolled from its threat position. We tin past standard nan pageOffset betwixt 1f and 1.75f. This worth is past utilized to use nan scaleX and scaleY truthful arsenic to not distort nan image. The standard will beryllium 1.75f erstwhile not selected, and 1f erstwhile selected.

This results successful nan following:

The adjacent measurement is to grow nan paper to show and hide nan “drag to listen” conception of nan card. Using nan aforesaid pageOffset value, we tin animate nan tallness of a Column composable, and we tin animate nan alpha:

Running this, we tin spot nan tallness of each paper is now besides driven by nan magnitude that nan pages person been dragged:

Great — we’ve achieved nan page animations that nan original creation has! The afloat root tin beryllium recovered here.

Now that we’ve seen really to entree nan PagerState and toggle shape contented pinch it, different communal usage lawsuit for a pager is to adhd an parameter to pass what page you are connected successful nan database of pages. With Compose and PagerState, getting entree to this accusation is simple.

To create a basal page indicator, we tin do what nan archiving suggests, and draw a circle for each page. However, we tin besides create our ain civilization pager indicator, specified arsenic a statement that is segmented astatine nan bottommost of nan screen, we tin alteration our drafting logic to tie lines alternatively of circles, and disagreement nan width up equally.

Taking inspiration from this dribble:

First point we will do is create a HorizontalPager wrong a Box, and move our circle indicators to nan bottommost of nan box, overlapping nan contented wrong nan pager:

Next, we will alteration nan circle indicators to alternatively tie a statement that has a different colour and size if it’s selected vs if it’s not selected. We springiness each statement a weight of 1f initially.

This results successful lines for each page, drawn without changing their sizes:

Now, nan lines request to animate their alteration successful magnitude too. If nan point is selected, it should beryllium nan longest line. We will animate nan weight, choosing betwixt either 1f for nan non-selected page connected nan right, vs 1.5f for nan selected line, and 0.5f for a page that is to nan near of nan selected page. We usage animateFloatAsState to animate betwixt these weights:

The afloat root for this illustration tin beryllium recovered here.

As we’ve explored successful this blog post, we tin spot that moving pinch nan PagerState successful Compose gives nan elasticity to create much intricate pager interactions that were antecedently rather analyzable to achieve. Leveraging nan pagerState.currentPage, pagerState.currentPageOffsetFraction variables, we tin create beautiful analyzable UI interactions and page indicators.

Made your ain civilization page modulation aliases indicator? Let maine cognize connected https://androiddev.social/riggaroo

Happy Composing! 👋