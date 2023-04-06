Cycling: Japan Cup BMX meet set to welcome international riders

The Japan Cup BMX freestyle meet scheduled for June 2 to 4 successful Yokosuka adjacent Tokyo has been upgraded from a home to an world title pinch nan purpose of attracting riders and spectators from overseas, organizers said Friday.

The apical Japan Cup finishers astatine Umikaze Park will gain points for nan Union Cycliste Internationale rankings needed to suffice for World Cup events, according to nan Japan Freestyle BMX Federation and nan metropolis of Yokosuka.

BMX rider Rim Nakamura (C) attends a property convention successful Yokosuka, adjacent Tokyo, connected April 7, 2023. (Kyodo)

"The arena will beryllium much breathtaking if riders travel from overseas," Rim Nakamura, who won nan men's parkland title astatine nan municipality cycling world championships past November successful Abu Dhabi, told a property convention successful Yokosuka. "I want to show Japanese riders are strong."

Yokosuka hosted nan Japan Cup past July for nan first clip and is aiming to vitalize its section communities done municipality sports.

"I dream to spot athletes make this meet a stepping chromatic toward nan world stage," said Katsuaki Kamiji, nan politician of Yokosuka.

