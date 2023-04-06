Cycling: Japan Cup BMX meet set to welcome international riders

44 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Cycling: Japan Cup BMX meet set to welcome international riders

The Japan Cup BMX freestyle meet scheduled for June 2 to 4 successful Yokosuka adjacent Tokyo has been upgraded from a home to an world title pinch nan purpose of attracting riders and spectators from overseas, organizers said Friday.

The apical Japan Cup finishers astatine Umikaze Park will gain points for nan Union Cycliste Internationale rankings needed to suffice for World Cup events, according to nan Japan Freestyle BMX Federation and nan metropolis of Yokosuka.

BMX rider Rim Nakamura (C) attends a property convention successful Yokosuka, adjacent Tokyo, connected April 7, 2023. (Kyodo)

"The arena will beryllium much breathtaking if riders travel from overseas," Rim Nakamura, who won nan men's parkland title astatine nan municipality cycling world championships past November successful Abu Dhabi, told a property convention successful Yokosuka. "I want to show Japanese riders are strong."

Yokosuka hosted nan Japan Cup past July for nan first clip and is aiming to vitalize its section communities done municipality sports.

"I dream to spot athletes make this meet a stepping chromatic toward nan world stage," said Katsuaki Kamiji, nan politician of Yokosuka.

Related coverage:

Cycling: Rim Nakamura wins BMX freestyle parkland world championship

X Games: Japan's Rim Nakamura tops BMX Park qualifying

Cycling: BMX giving Japan's freestyling families a measurement to bond

More
Source English

Related Article

ガーシー容疑者がツイキャス＆TikTokの凍結認める「次はインスタ」自虐も

ガーシー容疑者がツイキャス＆TikTokの凍結認める「次はインスタ」自虐も

42 minutes ago
政治家女子48党、立花孝志氏と大津綾香氏が応酬する「異常事態」に

政治家女子48党、立花孝志氏と大津綾香氏が応酬する「異常事態」に

43 minutes ago
Lesionan a hombre a balazos en la colonia Revolución Mexicana

Lesionan a hombre a balazos en la colonia Revolución Mexicana

53 minutes ago
Durban hands over worship sites to 23 churches

Durban hands over worship sites to 23 churches

57 minutes ago
Deputy president Paul Mashatile receives 'spiritual nourishment' with bishop over Easter

Deputy president Paul Mashatile receives 'spiritual nourishment' with bishop over Easter

59 minutes ago
Tendrá Juárez viernes soleado con vientos de hasta 23 km/h

Tendrá Juárez viernes soleado con vientos de hasta 23 km/h

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

23 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

13 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

13 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

13 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.