Daily Crunch: ‘Copy-from-China’ social media app Lemon8 squeezes its way into US top 10

The TechCrunch Top 3

That’s 1 a-spicy application : ByteDance’s latest hit, Lemon8, which immoderate picture arsenic a transverse betwixt Instagram, Pinterest and Amazon, is now sitting among nan apical 10 apps successful nan U.S. However, Rita says Lemon8 is much for illustration different app called Xiaohongshu and discusses why ByteDance whitethorn person taken different page from nan China playbook.

: ByteDance’s latest hit, Lemon8, which immoderate picture arsenic a transverse betwixt Instagram, Pinterest and Amazon, is now sitting among nan apical 10 apps successful nan U.S. However, Rita says Lemon8 is much for illustration different app called Xiaohongshu and discusses why ByteDance whitethorn person taken different page from nan China playbook. Get your unicorn horn ready : You’re going to request a TechCrunch+ subscription to publication this adjacent one, but I promise, it’s worthy it. Alex went unicorn IPO hunting and came backmost pinch a database of names, saying, “The first group of upcoming imaginable unicorn IPOs is shaping up well.”

: You’re going to request a TechCrunch+ subscription to publication this adjacent one, but I promise, it’s worthy it. Alex went unicorn IPO hunting and came backmost pinch a database of names, saying, “The first group of upcoming imaginable unicorn IPOs is shaping up well.” In a postulation far, acold away: If you’re a Star Wars fan, Disney+ will debut a caller bid called “The Acolyte” successful 2024. Aisha writes that this storyline takes spot astatine nan extremity of nan High Republic era earlier nan events of nan main Star Wars films.

Startups and VC

Everyone needs immoderate bully title to get nan productivity flowing. Kyle, Devin and Manish teamed up to look astatine Anthropic’s $5 billion, four-year scheme to return connected OpenAI. Going done nan company’s transportation deck, nan trio picture nan business exemplary that will return Anthropic location and nan investors down it.

Wrapping up nan week, arsenic mentioned yesterday, location was a group of america watching Y Combinator’s Winter 2023 Demo Day. Artificial intelligence and unfastened root were big buzzwords connected Day 1, while Day 2 had america wondering if crypto is backmost and why accountants are abruptly getting a batch of love.

VCs to recommerce startups: Let’s popular immoderate tags

Thanks successful ample portion to Gen Z’s liking successful sustainable shopping, recommerce is soaring to caller heights, and VCs are looking for nan travel up.

Since Etsy went nationalist successful 2015, companies for illustration Poshmark, The RealReal and thredUP followed suit, attracting moreover much investors to nan sector. Last year, VCs flowed astir $6 cardinal to resale platforms, writes Brian Schwarzbach, an investor pinch Cathay Innovation.

In a station for TC+, he explores 3 recommerce areas attracting VC costs and shares “some nutrient for thought for founders building startups successful this (re)emerging space.”

Big Tech Inc.

Sometimes things don’t spell arsenic planned. In India, its central slope decided to property pause connected plans it had for a rival to nan nation’s ascendant costs system, Unified Payments Interface. Manish writes that nan project, called New Umbrella Entity, had made immoderate traction, attracting liking from ample companies and financial institutions, and inviting bids successful 2021 for licenses to run caller unit costs and colony systems crossed India. However, nan task conscionable grounded to person that sizzle and popular that nan Reserve Bank of India was looking for.

Catch a falling iPod and put it successful your pocket…Harri reports connected Apple’s patent exertion for what looks to beryllium a teeny, mini iPod that tin do it all: music, videos and books, nary smartphone aliases smartwatch needed. Though not judge really you tin publication connected thing that small. I conjecture we’ll see.

And we person 5 much for you: