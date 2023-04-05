Daily Crunch: New Twitter Blue feature will reportedly squelch 50% of ads for paid members

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and astir important stories delivered to your inbox each time astatine 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Well, hullo there! Haje is getting a caput commencement connected nan weekend, truthful it's going to beryllium maine and you for nan adjacent 2 days. I've been among nan group of TechCrunchers watching transportation aft transportation astatine Y Combinator's Demo Day. Here is part 1 of our favorites, pinch nan 2nd 1 coming later connected today.

Only half? : Twitter is rolling retired immoderate caller features for Blue subscribers, including 1 that will show 50% of nan ads successful their timeline compared to what nonpaid users see, Ivan reports.

: Twitter is rolling retired immoderate caller features for Blue subscribers, including 1 that will show 50% of nan ads successful their timeline compared to what nonpaid users see, Ivan reports. Sucking up nan competition : The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority is looking much intimately astatine Amazon’s $1.7 cardinal iRobot acquisition to spot if location is immoderate threat of little competition, Paul writes.

: The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority is looking much intimately astatine Amazon’s $1.7 cardinal iRobot acquisition to spot if location is immoderate threat of little competition, Paul writes. Get your facts straight: That’s what nan Indian authorities is saying to Facebook, Twitter and different societal media companies astir posting immoderate misinformation. That now includes cracking down connected online betting games, Manish reports.

Meal replacement startup Yfood did a point today. Ingrid reports that Nestlé closed connected an acquisition of nan institution in a woody that values Yfood astatine $469 million. She writes, “Yfood’s milestone should springiness nan nutrient tech organization thing important to chew on. The intersection of tech and nutrient has been playing retired arsenic a taxable successful nan world of startups for years, pinch technologists and entrepreneurs bringing a hacking mentality to nan section to return caller approaches to sourcing, preparing, trading and distributing things to eat and drink.”

Meanwhile, Canaan closed 2 caller funds — its 12th flagship money for early-stage tech and healthcare startups and an opportunity money — that full $850 million. That opportunity money mightiness beryllium raising immoderate eyebrows, pinch Connie writing, “Some organization investors privately grouse that they don’t for illustration later-stage costs hosted by early-stage investors, arsenic it complicates their expertise to decently diversify their ain investments.” Connie notes that nan marketplace mightiness beryllium slowing, but task superior firms are continuing to amass large funds, arsenic we besides saw S2G Ventures do today.

Do you spot what we see? : Honeycomb grabs a $50 cardinal investment arsenic nan company’s observability level thrives, Ron writes.

: Honeycomb grabs a $50 cardinal investment arsenic nan company’s observability level thrives, Ron writes. Fresh catch : Alternative seafood startup Aqua Cultured Foods reeled successful $5.5 million to get its agelong pipeline of products to market, Christine reports.

: Alternative seafood startup Aqua Cultured Foods reeled successful $5.5 million to get its agelong pipeline of products to market, Christine reports. Reducing 1 bovine burp astatine a time : Haje writes that cows can’t thief but burp, and Alga Biosciences wants to hole that pinch a caller feed to trim nan belching, frankincense reducing nan methane state they produce.

: Haje writes that cows can’t thief but burp, and Alga Biosciences wants to hole that pinch a caller feed to trim nan belching, frankincense reducing nan methane state they produce. Gaining that competitory edge : Mary Ann reports connected why SoftBank remains bullish connected Latin America.

: Mary Ann reports connected why SoftBank remains bullish connected Latin America. It’s much than a feeling: Overall venture superior woody count successful nan U.S. has fallen much than 25% betwixt nan first 4th of past twelvemonth and this year. Connie tells you why.

Funds offering ‘friends and family’ checks could bring nan alteration underrepresented founders need

America’s long-standing wealthiness spread betwixt achromatic and Black households contributes to nan deficiency of diverseness among startup founders.

Median liquid wealthiness for a Black family successful nan U.S. is $3,630, but that fig soars to $79,000 for a achromatic family. As a result, “the mean Black laminitis raises little than astir $1,000 from family and friends,” reports Dominic-Madori Davis.

Since nan mean friends and family information is $23,000, “they’d request to unafraid nan full liquid wealthiness of six Black families,” according to a achromatic insubstantial by task money Fifth Star.

“Things are looking grim” : Alex writes that if it weren’t for nan Stripe and OpenAI deals, global VC results would person been moreover worse successful Q1 2023.

: Alex writes that if it weren’t for nan Stripe and OpenAI deals, global VC results would person been moreover worse successful Q1 2023. Pitch Deck Teardown : Haje takes isolated Smalls’ $19 cardinal Series B deck.

: Haje takes isolated Smalls’ $19 cardinal Series B deck. “The statement mightiness beryllium over”: Tim writes that nan climate tech task scene saw a correction successful nan first quarter. Will nan slowdown continue?

No individual information for you! Google is saying it will restrict individual indebtedness apps from accessing personification photos and contacts amid accrued predatory behaviour from immoderate lenders toward borrowers, Jagmeet writes.

You each person proven to beryllium car enthusiasts, truthful here’s Patrick’s return connected everything that stood retired astatine nan 2023 New York Auto Show.

