9 hours ago

Daily deals: 52% off Apple Watch, Amazon Fire HD 10 $75, $40 off Apple TV, more

Get an Apple Watch Series 6 for $210

Today's hottest deals see $250 disconnected a 14" HP Pavilion Plus laptop, 70% disconnected a 3-pack of iPhone accelerated chargers, 45% disconnected a roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop, 50% disconnected an LG XBOOM Go portable wireless Bluetooth speaker, and more.

Get 25% disconnected Parallels Desktop for Mac

Most of nan deals we shared Sunday are still up for grabs. Check retired nan champion discounts from yesterday to people nan lowest prices.

There are plentifulness of Apple income going connected this week, ranging from early Prime Day Apple Watch deals to AirPods savings. Here are a fewer of our apical picks: