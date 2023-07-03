Daily deals: 52% off Apple Watch, Amazon Fire HD 10 $75, $40 off Apple TV, more

9 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Daily deals: 52% off Apple Watch, Amazon Fire HD 10 $75, $40 off Apple TV, more

Get an Apple Watch Series 6 for $210

Today's hottest deals see $250 disconnected a 14" HP Pavilion Plus laptop, 70% disconnected a 3-pack of iPhone accelerated chargers, 45% disconnected a roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop, 50% disconnected an LG XBOOM Go portable wireless Bluetooth speaker, and more.

The AppleInsider squad combs nan web for stellar deals astatine online retailers to create a database of unbeatable discounts connected celebrated tech products, including discounts connected Apple products, TVs, accessories, and different gadgets. We stock our apical finds regular to thief you prevention money.

Get 25% disconnected Parallels Desktop for Mac

Get 25% disconnected Parallels Desktop for Mac

Most of nan deals we shared Sunday are still up for grabs. Check retired nan champion discounts from yesterday to people nan lowest prices.

There are plentifulness of Apple income going connected this week, ranging from early Prime Day Apple Watch deals to AirPods savings. Here are a fewer of our apical picks:

More
Source Appleinsider

Related Article

Smoke signal: new study outlines youth susceptibility to vaping

Smoke signal: new study outlines youth susceptibility to vaping

9 hours ago
Humane announces its wearable communicator will be named 'Humane Ai Pin'

Humane announces its wearable communicator will be named 'Humane Ai Pin'

9 hours ago
How to use Personal Voice in iOS 17 and how it compares to an actual voice

How to use Personal Voice in iOS 17 and how it compares to an actual voice

11 hours ago
Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India

Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launched in India

11 hours ago

Popular Article

Elliott: Soft-spoken Reid Detmers has become quite a big deal for Angels' pitching staff

Elliott: Soft-spoken Reid Detmers has become quite a big deal for Angels' pitching staff

23 hours ago
UK weather: hottest June since records began - Met Office

UK weather: hottest June since records began - Met Office

9 hours ago
Netflix's adorable stop-motion Pokemon series finally has a release date

Netflix's adorable stop-motion Pokemon series finally has a release date

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.