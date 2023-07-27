Dame Judi Dench says she can't see on film sets anymore

1 day ago
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Dame Judi Dench says she can't see on film sets anymore

Dame Judi Dench has said she can't spot connected movie sets anymore and isn't capable to publication scripts owed to her deteriorating eyesight.

But nan Oscar-winning actress, 88, says she has replacement ways of learning lines for illustration being taught them pinch nan thief of her friends.

She besides says she has a photographic memory.

Dame Judi has antecedently revealed she has macular degeneration, which leads to a gradual nonaccomplishment of vision.

Despite nan problems nan oculus information tin cause, nan James Bond character said she wants to activity "as overmuch arsenic I can".

Age-related macular degeneration affects nan mediate portion of a person's imagination and is predominant among group aged successful their 50s and 60s, nan NHS website says.

It does not origin full blindness but tin make mundane activities specified arsenic reference and recognising faces difficult.

The character told The Mirror's Notebook magazine: "I mean, I can't spot connected a movie group anymore. And I can't spot to read. So I can't spot much.

"But, you know, you conscionable woody pinch it. Get on.

AP

Image: Pic: AP

"It's difficult for maine if I person immoderate magnitude of a part. I haven't yet recovered a way. Because I person truthful galore friends who will thatch maine nan script. But I person a photographic memory."

Read more:
King meets acting royalty astatine Windsor Castle
How we've mislaid nan individual touch betwixt expert and patient
Dame Judi among stars to subordinate conflict to prevention British zoos

Dame Judi has starred successful galore tv programmes and films, including nan 1998 movie Shakespeare In Love, for which she won a champion character Oscar. She is besides good known for playing M, nan caput of MI6, alongside Daniel Craig's Bond.

The British prima has besides enjoyed occurrence connected stage, winning a Tony grant successful 1999 for Amy's View and besides a drawstring of Olivier awards.

More
Source News

Related Article

Sinead O'Connor sent texts 'laden with despair' to Bob Geldof in weeks before death

Sinead O'Connor sent texts 'laden with despair' to Bob Geldof in weeks before death

10 hours ago
Friends actress celebrated by co-stars on her 60th birthday

Friends actress celebrated by co-stars on her 60th birthday

12 hours ago
Lady Gaga breaks her silence with tribute to 'true friend' Tony Bennett

Lady Gaga breaks her silence with tribute to 'true friend' Tony Bennett

14 hours ago
Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' after health scare

Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' after health scare

19 hours ago

Popular Article

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

Pinkan Mambo Tak Percaya Michelle Ashley Dilecehkan Steve Wantania: Tangannya Pegang Paha Aku Terus Naik Ke Area..

17 hours ago
Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Perbedaan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 dan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

17 hours ago
Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

Michelle Ashley Raezya Dilecehkan Oleh Ayah Tiri, Sempat Diberi Uang Tutup Mulut Sebesar Rp300 Ribu

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.