Dame Judi Dench says she can't see on film sets anymore

Dame Judi Dench has said she can't spot connected movie sets anymore and isn't capable to publication scripts owed to her deteriorating eyesight.

But nan Oscar-winning actress, 88, says she has replacement ways of learning lines for illustration being taught them pinch nan thief of her friends.

She besides says she has a photographic memory.

Dame Judi has antecedently revealed she has macular degeneration, which leads to a gradual nonaccomplishment of vision.

Despite nan problems nan oculus information tin cause, nan James Bond character said she wants to activity "as overmuch arsenic I can".

Age-related macular degeneration affects nan mediate portion of a person's imagination and is predominant among group aged successful their 50s and 60s, nan NHS website says.

It does not origin full blindness but tin make mundane activities specified arsenic reference and recognising faces difficult.

The character told The Mirror's Notebook magazine: "I mean, I can't spot connected a movie group anymore. And I can't spot to read. So I can't spot much.

"But, you know, you conscionable woody pinch it. Get on.

Image: Pic: AP

"It's difficult for maine if I person immoderate magnitude of a part. I haven't yet recovered a way. Because I person truthful galore friends who will thatch maine nan script. But I person a photographic memory."

Dame Judi has starred successful galore tv programmes and films, including nan 1998 movie Shakespeare In Love, for which she won a champion character Oscar. She is besides good known for playing M, nan caput of MI6, alongside Daniel Craig's Bond.

The British prima has besides enjoyed occurrence connected stage, winning a Tony grant successful 1999 for Amy's View and besides a drawstring of Olivier awards.