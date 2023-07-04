Ahead of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Mattel says Daniel Kaluuya's Barney movie is nan adjacent IP adaption pinch a different spin.

"We’re leaning into nan millennial angst of nan spot alternatively than fine-tuning this for kids," Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon told nan New Yorker, saying that nan movie has been sold to prospective partners and studios arsenic an 'A24-type film.' “It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll attraction connected immoderate of nan tests and tribulations of being thirtysomething, increasing up pinch Barney – conscionable nan level of disenchantment wrong nan generation.”

Barney & Friends premiered connected PBS successful 1992, featuring an anthropomorphic purple dinosaur who encourages children to share, hug, and beryllium kind. At nan extremity of each episode, Barney transforms backmost into a dinosaur plush artifact (and, according to my parents, I cried each azygous time). David Joyner and Carey Stinson donned nan purple suit while Bob West and Dean Wendt provided nan voice.

Continued McKeon: "It would beryllium truthful daring of us, and really underscore that we’re present to make art."

Not overmuch is known astir Kaluuya's Barney movie, though nan character did mention to it arsenic "poignant but optimistic" back successful 2020. "Barney was a ubiquitous fig successful galore of our childhoods, past he vanished into nan shadows, near misunderstood," he added.

Kaluuya's accumulation institution 59% will produce, pinch nan character group to star. "Barney taught us, ‘I emotion you, you emotion me. Won’t you opportunity you emotion maine too?’ That’s 1 of nan first songs I remember, and what happens erstwhile that isn’t true?” he continued. That being said, we tin decidedly expect a nostalgia-soaked, somewhat heart-wrenching return connected nan beloved purple dinosaur.

Mattel has astir 45 toy-centered movies successful nan works, from Hot Wheels to He-Man: Masters of nan Universe.

For more, cheque retired our database of nan astir breathtaking upcoming movies successful 2023 and beyond.