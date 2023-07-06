Daniel Radcliffe shares whether he'll take part in the 'Harry Potter' TV series

Daniel Radcliffe whitethorn beryllium "excited" astir nan upcoming Max TV reboot of nan "Harry Potter" movie series, but don't expect him to return portion successful it.

“I deliberation it’s very overmuch like, they’re going for a caller bid and location will beryllium personification other playing Harry truthful I deliberation it would beryllium very weird for maine to show up,” nan 33-year-old character told "Access Hollywood."

Radcliffe, of course, played nan "Harry Potter" movie series' beloved title characteristic for a decade alongside co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The trio were joined by dozens of Britain's best-known shape and surface stars, including Gary Oldman, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham Carter.

Daniel Radcliffe arsenic Harry Potter, acold left, starred successful nan "Harry Potter" movie franchise from 2001 until 2011 alongside co-stars Rupert Grint, arsenic Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson, arsenic Hermione Granger. Everett Collection

The caller Max series, for illustration nan movies, is based connected nan novels of J.K. Rowling, and will prima all-new faces. "I’m very excited to spot what different group do pinch it,” said Radcliffe.

Radcliffe compared Rowling's "Harry Potter" saga to Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories, which person been brought to nan surface complete and complete again successful countless incarnations.

“I deliberation nan ‘Potter’ bid of books was ever going to beryllium bigger than 1 mentation aliases 1 franchise, truthful it’ll beryllium cool to spot nan torch get passed on,” said nan new dad.

Radcliffe, seen present pinch Watson and Grint successful nan franchise's last film, "Harry Potter and nan Deathly Hallows: Part 2," doesn't expect to look successful Max's upcoming reboot of nan "Harry Potter" series. Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier this year, Radcliffe's co-star Grint told British GQ that he was afloat prepared to 1 time spot different character return complete nan domiciled of Harry's champion friend Ron Weasley.

“I deliberation there’d beryllium a emotion of passing nan baton, letting personification other play Ron,” said Grint, adding, “It’s weird because I’m protective complete him, I could subordinate to him truthful much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That’s difficult to fto go. But it would beryllium bully to, arsenic well.”

Radcliffe and Grint reunited pinch Watson and much of their co-stars for nan HBO Max typical “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” successful January 2022.

During nan reunion, Watson and Grint, whose characters autumn successful emotion pinch 1 different complete nan people of nan movie franchise, opened up astir their behind-the-scenes friendship.

“The measurement it feels for maine now, seeing you here, having had clip isolated — I’m trying not to get emotional,” Watson said. “It feels for illustration you’re a pillar of my life.”

Grint pulled his co-star adjacent to him, telling her, "Even though we don’t spot each different each nan time, it’s a beardown enslaved that we’ll ever have. I emotion you.”

Radcliffe besides shared really overmuch he cared for each of his chap "Harry Potter" actors, and for nan movies themselves.

“There are group connected these films that are foundational to who I am, arsenic a person, arsenic an actor,” said nan star. “I consciousness truthful fortunate to beryllium wherever I americium and to person nan life that I person and beryllium capable to activity pinch group I activity pinch now. But nary of it is imaginable without this. So yeah, it was a very bully 10 years.”