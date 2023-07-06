Danielle Jonas on feeling 'less than' when it comes to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

Danielle Jonas says she sometimes feels retired of tune erstwhile it comes to nan much celebrated group successful her extended family.

During a June 27 question and reply pinch nan "LadyGang" podcast, nan tv characteristic said astir nan analyzable feelings she sometimes experiences erstwhile she's pinch her celebrated sisters-in-law, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Jonas joined Jonas Brothers set personnel Kevin Jonas successful 2009.

Since then, she has seen her brothers-in-law, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, wed nan 2 actors whose careers often put them successful nan limelight.

Chopra Jonas is presently starring successful nan first play of nan Amazon Prime bid “Citadel” and married Kevin Jonas’ younger brother, Nick, successful 2018. Turner starred successful “Game of Thrones” for 8 seasons and is set to prima successful nan upcoming British bid “Joan,” according to Deadline. She wed Joe Jonas successful 2019.

“Finding my spot successful it... nan 2 boys joined personification who, they’re actresses, they’re retired location and everyone knows them. And I consciousness like, I’m Danielle, you know?” she explained during nan conversation.

In summation to having starred successful E!’s reality tv show “Married to Jonas,” nan mother of 2 owns her ain jewelry company.

Danielle and Kevin Jonas stock daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6.

Still, she said that immoderate days she can’t thief but aspire to person much accomplishments nether her belt. According to Danielle Jonas, this sentiment tin beryllium existent erstwhile it comes to her husband, arsenic well.

“It’s besides that, like, I’m retired location celebrity-wise because I’ve joined you,” she told her husband, who besides appeared connected nan podcast. “And that’s wherever it’s like, I wanna person thing other to my sanction excessively truthful that it feels, I don’t know, 'more than,' aliases like, nan different girls. ’Cause past erstwhile I’m pinch nan different girls, I consciousness conscionable little than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Kevin Jonas, connected his end, besides shared that he tin relate. He said, you will ever beryllium “compared to nan group astir you nan most.”

“I consciousness that measurement too,” he said. “Nick and Joe, right? Solo careers, movies, each this stuff. It’s like, everyone has to find their place. No matter nan situation, right?” He added that for their relationship, it’s astir “communicating, talking done it.”