Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year

PARIS — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won nan Tour de France for a 2nd consecutive twelvemonth arsenic cycling’s astir storied title vanished Sunday connected nan famed Champs-Élysées.

With a immense lead built up complete main rival Tadej Pogačar, nan 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew nan triumph was efficaciously his again earlier nan mostly ceremonial shape astatine nan extremity of nan 110th version of nan Tour.

Vingegaard drank champagne pinch his Jumbo-Visma teammates arsenic they lined up together and posed for photos connected nan measurement to Paris.

Jonas Vingegaard celebrates aft winning nan Tour de France successful Paris connected Sunday. Etienne Garnier / AFP - Getty Images

It had been a three-week slog complete 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) pinch 8 upland stages crossed 5 upland ranges. Vingegaard seized power of nan title complete 2 stages successful nan Alps.

Little had separated nan 2 rivals until Vingegaard vanished a clip proceedings 1 minute, 38 seconds up of Pogačar on Tuesday, then followed up nan adjacent day by finishing nan toughest upland shape of nan title almost 6 minutes up of his exhausted rival.

“I’m dead,” Pogačar said.

The Slovenian rider responded by winning nan penultimate stage on Saturday, but Vingegaard still had an insurmountable lead of 7 minutes, 29 seconds going into nan last shape — a mostly ceremonial shape which is contested astatine nan extremity by nan sprinters.

“We person to beryllium observant not to do thing stupid,” Vingegaard warned Saturday, “but yeah, it’s astonishing to return my 2nd triumph successful nan Tour de France.”

Belgian cyclist Jordi Meeus won nan last shape successful a photograph decorativeness betwixt 4 riders connected nan line, conscionable up of Jasper Philipsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Mads Pedersen.

“It was my first Tour. It was a ace bully acquisition already truthful far, and to return nan triumph coming is an unthinkable feeling,” Meeus said.