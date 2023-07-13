Dapper Labs makes 3rd round of cuts in 9 months amid NFT slump

Nonfungible token postulation and exertion patient Dapper Labs has announced its 3rd information of unit layoffs successful little than a year.

On July 13, Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou announced that nan patient has said goodbye to “51 superb colleagues and friends.”

In a statement to employees, he said that nan latest information of cuts includes full-time unit and C1 contractors.

“The determination was incredibly difficult because of nan astonishing group affected,” he said earlier adding that it was basal and nan correct point to do to “ensure a thin and efficient” company.

Gharegozlou nevertheless reiterated that nan Dapper Labs and Flow remained “well capitalized” earlier adding:

We said goodbye to 51 superb colleagues and friends coming @dapperlabs – this is nan statement I sent our team. We stay afloat dedicated to our halfway communities and committed to building astonishing products that push nan world guardant together. If you're looking to prosecute immoderate of the… pic.twitter.com/xwhjZAYLN8

“With this restructure we person made nan business much lean, which is going to fto america do nan correct point for our fans and turn our communities successful nan astir patient ways possible.”— roham (@roham) July 13, 2023

The trim represents astir 12% of nan company’s unit according to full worker figures from Growjo.com.

It is nan 3rd unit trim by nan institution successful little than a twelvemonth pursuing a 22% downsize successful labor successful November 2022 and a 20% trim successful unit successful February 2023.

Cointelegraph reached retired to Dapper Labs for further comments but had not heard backmost astatine nan clip of publication.

Dapper Labs is known for processing well-known collectibles specified arsenic CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot.

The move comes amid a broader slump successful NFT markets and trading. In April Cointelegraph reported that NFT markets were “out of balance,” pinch sellers dominating.

Furthermore, galore of nan large bluish spot collections person seen massive declines successful level prices successful caller months.

Sports and NFT commentator "Clegainz" said it wasn't a "huge astonishment considering nan existent authorities of Web3 and nan macroeconomic environment." They added that Dapper Labs was not unsocial arsenic galore Web3 companies were successful a akin authorities astatine nan moment.

Excerpt from @clegainz comments connected Dapper Labs' unit cuts. Source: Twitter

