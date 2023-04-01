Data company Palantir to help Ukraine prosecute alleged Russian war crimes

1 hour ago
Palantir said its exertion would let investigators to entree different siloed information while moving to forestall grounds tampering.

The Denver-based company, which 2 decades agone sewage its commencement aiding U.S. intelligence services, precocious reported its first profitable quarter.

For now, Palantir is not charging for nan war-crimes work, a spokesperson said.

Its business pinch Ukrainian prosecutors will centre connected alleged crimes of aggression decided by Russia's activity and connected claims of systemic attacks connected nan Ukrainian people, Palantir said.

A UN-mandated investigative assemblage past period faulted Russia for warfare crimes, though its chair said it had not recovered grounds of genocide, which is being investigated by Ukraine.

Source Bdnews24

