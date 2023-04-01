Data company Palantir to help Ukraine prosecute alleged Russian war crimes

Palantir said its exertion would let investigators to entree different siloed information while moving to forestall grounds tampering.

The Denver-based company, which 2 decades agone sewage its commencement aiding U.S. intelligence services, precocious reported its first profitable quarter.

For now, Palantir is not charging for nan war-crimes work, a spokesperson said.

Its business pinch Ukrainian prosecutors will centre connected alleged crimes of aggression decided by Russia's activity and connected claims of systemic attacks connected nan Ukrainian people, Palantir said.

A UN-mandated investigative assemblage past period faulted Russia for warfare crimes, though its chair said it had not recovered grounds of genocide, which is being investigated by Ukraine.