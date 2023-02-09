David Halls, 'Rust' first assistant director, pleads to misdemeanor gun charge in set death

David Halls, nan first adjunct head connected “Rust,” pleaded nary title connected Friday to a misdemeanor complaint of negligent usage of a deadly weapon, making him nan first personification to beryllium held accountable for nan shooting decease of nan film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Halls, who was nan film’s information coordinator, appeared remotely for a plea proceeding earlier a Santa Fe judge. Asked really he wished to plea, he answered, “No contest, your honor.”

He will not service jailhouse time. Instead, he will service six months of unsupervised probation.

He is besides expected to attest astatine a preliminary proceeding successful May, arsenic prosecutors prosecute involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and nan film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

Halls was successful nan religion building astatine nan Bonanza Creek Ranch successful Santa Fe, N.M., connected Oct. 21, 2021, erstwhile Hutchins was killed by a azygous changeable from Baldwin’s Colt .45.

Gutierrez Reed loaded nan firearm, which was expected to incorporate only dummy rounds. Baldwin was holding it erstwhile it fired, though he has denied pulling nan trigger.

Halls checked nan limb earlier it was handed to Baldwin, though nan precise quality of his involvement remains successful dispute. Baldwin has said that Halls handed him nan limb and declared it a “cold gun,” meaning it did not incorporate immoderate blank rounds. Gutierrez Reed has besides said that she handed it to Halls, and past near nan building earlier Baldwin arrived.

Experts successful nan usage of weapons connected group person faulted Halls for handling nan gun, saying that only nan armorer and nan character should clasp it.

Halls has denied nether oath that handed nan weapon disconnected to Baldwin, saying he remembers Gutierrez Reed giving it straight to nan actor. He has besides testified that he did not opportunity “cold gun.”

At nan plea proceeding connected Friday, charismatic Kari Morrissey publication a connection astir Halls’ culpability successful nan shooting.

“He is nan past statement of defense. He needed to cheque and corroborate that nan rounds successful nan weapon were really dummy rounds,” she said. “Mr. Halls did not cheque each information that it was successful nan weapon to corroborate that it was a dummy round.”

Halls acknowledged successful his first sheriff’s question and reply that he should person checked each nan rounds, but didn’t.

In her prepared statement, Morrissey besides noted that location had been 2 negligent discharges of blank rounds anterior to Hutchins’ death, and that nan camera unit had walked disconnected nan group successful portion owed to information concerns.

“Obviously this was a very superior incident,” Morrissey said. “A young female mislaid her life. There were evident information issues connected this set, and Mr. Halls was, arsenic nan tribunal knows, nan information coordinator connected set.”

Halls’ defense attorney, Lisa Torraco, said Friday that Halls disputes nan state’s contention that he was yet responsible for group safety.

“He can’t power really different group grip firearms,” Torraco said. However, she said that he had agreed to plead nary title to “make things easier for nan family.”

“Everybody needs to commencement processing and moving on,” Torraco said. “Mr. Halls is successful a batch of symptom and a batch of trauma.”

Torraco asked for a deferred sentence, but nan judge denied that petition and alternatively imposed nan six-month unsupervised probation term.

The 2 prosecutors who revenge nan charges successful January, D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies and typical charismatic Andrea Reeb, are now some disconnected nan case. On Wednesday, Carmack-Altwies appointed Morrissey and Jason Lewis, some backstage attorneys, to return over.

Carmack-Altwies told a judge Monday that she needed extracurricular thief to prosecute nan lawsuit because her agency is short-staffed. But nan judge ruled that she would person to recuse herself if she was going to name typical prosecutors.

Reeb stepped down aft Baldwin challenged her assignment connected grounds that she could not prosecute nan lawsuit while serving successful nan authorities legislature.

Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed could look up to 18 months successful situation if convicted.