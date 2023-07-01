Davy investors say Bank of Ireland has not made post sale payment

Investors successful J&E Davy opportunity Bank of Ireland (BoI) has grounded to make important payments owed to them nether past year's waste of nan stockbrokers.

BoI bought Davy past twelvemonth for €427 million.

However, a institution representing Amber Note Unlimited Co, nan genitor patient which constituted nan Davy group of companies, says BoI has grounded to make a post-completion (of nan sale) costs first owed past January.

Ailmount Investments Ltd, which held nan ineligible liking successful Amber Note connected behalf of 722 investors, is suing Bank of Ireland Nominee 1 Ltd and that firm's guarantor of nan payment, nan Governor and Company of BoI.

Efforts to resoluteness dispute

The lawsuit was entered connected consent betwixt nan parties by Mr Justice Denis McDonald to nan accelerated way Commercial Court and adjourned to adjacent December. The judge was told location had been extended efforts to resoluteness nan dispute, but they were not successful.

In an affidavit seeking introduction of nan lawsuit to nan commercialized list, Brian McKiernan, chairperson of Ailmount, said nether nan stock acquisition statement whereby Davy was sold to BoI, nan acquisition value was divided into a bid of payments, together pinch a consideration. A costs which was made connected June 1, 2022 arsenic portion of nan sale.

The first post-completion costs was owed past January, and it was to beryllium adjacent to nan 2022 superior request reduction.

However, it was not paid and pursuing requests for payment, solicitors of BoI yet responded successful March that nan magnitude of nan 2022 superior request simplification was "nil".

BoI said nevertheless it intended to support nan tone of nan stock acquisition statement and would request to reformulate a reasonable ground for immoderate simplification successful nan consolidated superior resources requirement.

Mr McKiernan said further correspondence followed pinch BoI’s lawyers saying nan 2022 superior request simplification was uncertain and solution of nan rumor "would intelligibly run extracurricular nan provisions of nan stock acquisition agreement".

Ailmount offered nan defendants respective opportunities to honour their obligations, but it was clear they (defendants) person nary volition of making nan costs owed past January, Mr McKiernan said.

Ailmount said it has made clear this is an impermissible effort to renegotiate nan position of nan stock acquisition agreement.

The defendants contradict nan claims.