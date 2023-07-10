DC Council passes emergency crime bill amid sharp rise in violent crimes

The D.C. Council connected Tuesday passed an emergency crime bill aimed astatine giving judges much leeway arsenic nan metropolis grapples pinch a crisp emergence successful convulsive crimes.

Ahead of nan vote, Council of nan District of Columbia Chair Phil Mendelson said, "You tin get distant pinch execution successful this city."

The connection was a notable pivot from comments he made successful March, erstwhile he suggested that nan "perception" of precocious crime was overshadowing nan reality connected nan ground.

Mayor Muriel Bowser talks during a property convention to reside nan caller emergence successful convulsive crime successful Washington, D.C. (Bill O'Leary / Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I cognize this belies nan communal belief – and erstwhile it comes to crime, really group consciousness is important – but location is not a crime crisis successful Washington, D.C.," Mendelson said astatine nan time.

VIOLENCE SOARS AMID DC POLICE CRISIS AS 5 KILLED IN JUST 1 DAY

D.C. Police data reveals a staggering summation successful crime crossed nan committee betwixt 2022 and 2023: homicides are up 17%, activity maltreatment is up 35% and robberies are up by much 50%.

The emergency nationalist information measure includes elements of a arguable crime measure that Congress voted to overturn this year. Critics of nan earlier type based on that it was excessively soft connected definite crimes.

The caller measure increases penalties for various offenses for illustration firing a weapon successful public, strangulation and carjacking. The measure besides makes it easier for judges to support convulsive crime suspects successful custody while awaiting trial.

Councilwoman Brooke Pinto, who sponsored nan bill, told reporters Monday that D.C. is "in a authorities of emergency."

"And for illustration successful immoderate emergency, we person to enactment for illustration it, and we person to enactment urgently arsenic a authorities to reside nan problem that we’re seeing."

The measure passed, 12-1, successful a Tuesday emergency session.