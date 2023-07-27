De Grasse wins 200m to deny Brown 5th straight sprint double at track and field nationals

For Andre De Grasse, nan extremity was simple: hide what happened earlier.

De Grasse won nan men's 200-metre last arsenic nan Canadian way and section title came to a adjacent Sunday astatine McLeod Stadium successful Langley, B.C.

The reigning Olympic champion successful nan arena vanished successful 20.01 seconds and nether nan 20.16 automatic qualifying modular for nan Aug. 19-27 World Athletics Championships, conscionable up of chap Olympian and teammate Aaron Brown (20.10) pinch Brendon Rodney (20.15) rounding retired nan apical three.

De Grasse's erstwhile season-best clip was 20.33 from his fifth-place decorativeness astatine nan Bislett Games Diamond League meet connected June 15.

With Sunday's win, he is automatically selected by Athletics Canada for worlds in Budapest, Hungary. It was his past chance to suffice for nan Canadian team after missing nan 100 last connected Friday.

"I conscionable tried to travel retired present pinch a affirmative cognition and person a short word representation of what happened Friday," De Grasse said.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist successful nan 100 finished ninth successful 10.21 and short of the 10.00 worlds standard. He ranks 103rd successful nan world successful nan 100 and and besides wouldn't person secured a spot for nan title done nan world rankings strategy arsenic World Athletics targets 48 athletes from nan event.

De Grasse entered Sunday's 200 classed 14th, pinch World Athletics besides inviting 48 athletes from that arena to Budapest.

The 28-year-old was nan fastest successful Sunday's preliminary information pinch a clip of 20.31, up of Jerome Blake, Brown and Rodney 2nd to 4th respectively.

A batch of group were giving Andre a difficult time, but he showed why he's an Olympic champion. — Aaron Brown connected Canadian relay teammate Andre De Grasse's 200-metre triumph Sunday

It is De Grasse's first victory successful nan 200 at nationals since July 9, 2017 erstwhile he stopped nan timepiece successful a wind-assisted 19.96 successful Ottawa.

His clip successful Sunday's last is nan Markham, Ont., athlete's fastest 200 since he clocked 19.72 connected Sept. 9. 2021 for 2nd spot successful nan Diamond League Final successful Zurich.

'I'm conscionable a small shocked'

For Brown, who won nan 100 for a 5th consecutive clip astatine nationals, getting beaten successful nan 200 was surprising.

"I'm conscionable a small shocked. It's been a while since I mislaid a Canadian championship," said Brown, who was aiming to complete nan sprint double astatine nationals for a 5th consecutive time. "I'm happy for my teammates. A batch of group were giving Andre a difficult time, but he showed why he's an Olympic champion."

On Saturday, De Grasse, Blake, Brown and Rodney received relay metallic medals from Tokyo's Summer Games, which were delayed from 2020 to 2021 because of nan COVID-19 pandemic.

They were upgraded from bronze to metallic aft nan disqualification of Britain owed to a doping violation.

"I didn't slumber overmuch past night, reasoning astir that infinitesimal and getting that badge aft 2 years," De Grasse said. "It felt awesome to get nan occupation done pinch them, I wouldn't want to get nan occupation done pinch immoderate others.

"It felt for illustration a brotherhood."

De Grasse hadn't competed astatine nationals for 4 years owed to world title and Olympic commitments, arsenic good arsenic a bout pinch COVID-19 and a ft wounded successful 2022.

Brown to title 100, 200 astatine worlds

He and his relay teammates opportunity they're turning their attraction to nan world championships.

"It's 3 weeks away, truthful I person immoderate time," De Grasse said. "I'm taking it 1 time astatine a time, 1 believe astatine a time."

Brown expects to compete successful some nan 100, 200 and relay successful Budapest.

"I'm not wholly fresh yet," he said. "I person a mates weeks to cleanable immoderate worldly up earlier worlds."

Rodney, who hails from Etobicoke, Ont., he wanted much from himself successful nan 200 final.

"I'm a small upset but I'm besides happy astatine nan aforesaid time," he stated. "Next up is world championships."

In different events Sunday:

Decathlete Pierce LePage took location golden successful nan men's agelong jump. It was his 2nd badge astatine nationals aft nan 27-year-old from Whitby, Ont., vanished 3rd successful discus Thursday.

Nojah Parker of Woodstock, Ont., won nan men's rod vault Sunday pinch a tallness of 5.40 metres.

