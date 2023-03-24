Deadly US tornados: Theatre roof destroyed during heavy metal gig

Image source, SnapMap Image caption, Morbid Angel, Revocation, Skeletal Remains had been playing astatine nan Apollo Theater successful Belvidere, Illinois

By Thomas Mackintosh BBC News

One personification has been killed and dozens much injured aft a large wind caused a theatre tile to illness successful Illinois.

Around 260 group were wrong nan Apollo Theater, Belvidere, erstwhile nan tile caved successful astatine 19:55 section time, nan section occurrence section said.

Fire main Shawn Schadle told reporters 28 group were taken to infirmary pinch 5 successful a superior condition.

A bid of fierce tornadoes ripped done respective US states connected Friday, sidesplitting astatine slightest 3 group successful total.

Extensive harm was reported successful parts of nan South and Midwest - pinch nan states of Arkansas and Missouri declaring states of emergency. Tens of thousands were near without power.

A awesome tornado tore done nan Arkansas authorities superior Little Rock, flipping cars, smashing roofs and toppling trees. At slightest 24 group were injured, according to nan city's mayor.

The state's governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, confirmed nan deaths of 2 group successful nan municipality of Wynne, immoderate 100 miles (170km) from Little Rock.

More than 40 tornado reports were made crossed six states connected Friday night, according to nan US government's Storm Prediction Center.

Several flights astatine Chicago O'Hare International Airport were delayed aliases cancelled arsenic passengers were told to return shelter owed to what it described arsenic "severe weather".

Image source, Andrew Collins Image caption, Debris strewn crossed a roadworthy successful Little Rock, Arkansas

In Tennessee, Covington Mayor Jan Hensley pleaded pinch group not to "drive around" arsenic powerfulness lines had been deed by storms.

The Covington Police Department described nan metropolis arsenic "impassable" sharing photos of roads blocked by downed powerfulness poles and ample trees toppled successful beforehand of homes.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed nan National Guard aft what she described arsenic "significant damage" successful cardinal Arkansas.

As of 20:30 section time, much than 70,000 successful her authorities were without electricity, according to nan US powerfulness outage website.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center successful Little Rock said it was expecting astatine slightest 15-20 patients.

Baptist Health Medical Center, nan state's biggest hospital, said it had 5 patients successful a captious condition.

Image source, Reuters Image caption, Tornado harm successful Arkansas

The nighttime of deadly tornadoes comes conscionable 1 week aft a rare, long-track twister killed 26 group successful Mississippi.

President Joe Biden visited nan authorities connected Friday to salary his condolences and committedness national aid.

In a bulletin nan Storm Prediction Center warned immoderate of nan projected tornados could way crossed nan crushed for agelong distances.