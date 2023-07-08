Deal Dive: Startups can still raise capital — even if it’s for a good cause

When task funding started to slow successful 2022, galore feared that investors would retreat to wherever they were comfortable: SaaS companies founded by folks successful their network. And immoderate institution that wasn’t posting apical maturation metrics would struggle to unafraid funding. While this has mostly been true, location person been agleam spots. Everytable’s caller information is 1 of them.

The mission-driven nutrient tech startup looks to make patient prepared food, including wraps and salads, arsenic accessible and affordable arsenic fast-food chains. The startup prices its paper based connected wherever each individual shop is located successful summation to distributing done a assortment of different channels, including branded vending machines and delivery.

On June 27, nan startup announced a $25 cardinal Series C-2 information led by Dohmen Impact Investment Fund, which backs for-profit companies building nutrient solutions to heighten quality health, successful summation to existing investors. This information will thief nan institution grow its unit footprint; Everytable hopes to unfastened up 25 stores successful nan second half of 2023.

This woody is notable for a fewer reasons — none of which being that it sewage announced amid nan wide VC summertime exodus astatine nan extremity of June. Someone is still working!