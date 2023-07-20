[Deal]Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is down to just $279/£179

If you bargain done a nexus connected this site, we whitethorn gain an connection committee astatine nary other costs to you. Learn more

If it’s a caller Chromebook you are successful nan marketplace for past Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 3 pinch its 11-inch 2K display, dual USB-C ports, and all-day artillery life could beryllium conscionable nan ticket. Usually priced astatine $379/£329, nan IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is drastically reduced down to conscionable $279/£179 for Prime Day.

Powering nan IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chipset which is paired up pinch 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The 11-inch 2K IPS show has a 60Hz refresh rate, and you’ll find support for Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFI 5. Weighing successful astatine 940g, nan Chromebook comes pinch a keyboard screen which has a kickstand built-in.

Specifications

Processor: Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 compute level (8x Kryo 468 CPU, up to 2.55 GHz)

Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 compute level (8x Kryo 468 CPU, up to 2.55 GHz) Operating System: Chrome OS 32-bit

Chrome OS 32-bit Graphic Card: Integrated Qualcomm® Adreno™ Graphics

Integrated Qualcomm® Adreno™ Graphics Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4X-2133MHz (Soldered)

4 GB LPDDR4X-2133MHz (Soldered) Storage: 64 GB eMMC

64 GB eMMC Display: 10.95″ 2K (2000 x 1200), IPS, Glare, Touch, 70.8%NTSC, 400 nits, 60Hz

10.95″ 2K (2000 x 1200), IPS, Glare, Touch, 70.8%NTSC, 400 nits, 60Hz Camera: 5MP Fixed-focus + 8MP Auto-focus

5MP Fixed-focus + 8MP Auto-focus Keyboard: Traditional, Storm Grey – English (US)

Traditional, Storm Grey – English (US) WLAN: Wireless 802.11 2×2 AC & Bluetooth® 5.1 aliases above

In nan US, you tin prime up nan IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook 4/64GB for $279 straight from Lenovo’s web store, redeeming a useful $100 disconnected nan $379 RRP. Those successful nan UK tin bid nan Chromebook from Amazon for conscionable £179 alternatively of $329, making a monolithic 45% redeeming connected RRP.