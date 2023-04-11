Death toll in horrific KZN multiple vehicle pile-up rises to 6

1 hour ago
The decease toll from Monday's aggregate conveyance clang adjacent Hilton successful KwaZulu-Natal now stands astatine six aft nan decease of different personification astatine a Pietermaritzburg hospital.

Transport curate Sindisiwe Chikunga visited nan mishap segment connected Tuesday afternoon, saying quality correction was nan biggest contributor to roadworthy crashes.

More than 40 cars, taxis and trucks were progressive successful nan clang successful which 5 group died pinch dozens much injured.

She said her section was awaiting results of nan investigation.

“In South Africa we person a robust driving licence testing system. First, you person to constitute an exam and walk it. After that you are trained to thrust and only erstwhile you walk are you eligible to thrust connected roads,” said Chikunga

“We return it arsenic if they cognize what nan roadworthy signs mean. How to thrust and really to trim speed.”

Road consciousness programmes, which often people nan build-up to awesome holidays specified arsenic nan Easter weekend, were aimed astatine expanding consciousness and reminding group they excessively person a domiciled to play successful roadworthy safety.

“When group do not abide by nan rules of nan roadworthy you person to enforce nan law. We cannot person a postulation serviceman each 10km. We do not person that [resource],” said Chikunga.

“Some motorists adhere to nan rules only erstwhile they spot a postulation officer. They spell arsenic acold arsenic buckling up erstwhile they spot nan officers and erstwhile they spot a velocity camera.”

She urged South Africans to abide by nan rules of nan road.

“We ever emphasise that nan velocity limit mightiness opportunity that. But if nan situation calls connected you to trim speed, group must do so. Take into relationship nan prevailing environment.”

The section is expected to merchandise nan Easter play clang statistic connected Wednesday.

She cautioned against blaming nan freight manufacture for crashes.

“I don't want to propose this mishap was caused by a motortruck driver aliases truck, for that matter,” Chikunga said.

She was owed to meet freight manufacture leaders connected Tuesday but nan engagement was postponed.

KwaZulu-Natal safety, carrier and organization liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka declined to uncover identities of nan clang victims until their adjacent of kin had been informed.

TimesLIVE

Source Timeslive

