Death toll rises six in Nepal floods and landslides

Death toll rises six successful Nepal floods and landslides

by AFP Staff Writers

Kathmandu (AFP) June 19, 2023



The decease toll successful Nepal from play floods and landslides roseate to six, officials said Monday, arsenic rescuers proceed to hunt for 28 missing people.

"Rescuers are still searching for those who person remained retired of interaction owed to floods and landslides since Saturday," Dhruba Bahadur Khadka, spokesperson of nan National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, told AFP.

A worker astatine a hydropower task connected nan Hewa River successful Nepal's eastbound Sankhuwasabha territory was recovered dead, while 17 different unit person been missing since Saturday evening, Khadka said.

He said nan number of confirmed dormant had risen to six.

Every June to September, monsoon rains wreak wide decease and demolition crossed nan South Asian country, but nan number of fatal floods and landslides has accrued successful caller years.

Experts opportunity ambiance alteration and greater roadworthy building could beryllium worsening these disasters.

Krishna Kumar Tamang, politician of Chainpur municipality successful Sankhuwasabha, told AFP he feared much harm from nan ongoing rains.

"We are doing immoderate we tin do to rescue and supply nan affected group relief," he told AFP. "The rainfall has not stopped. More settlements are astatine consequence owed to floods and landslides."

Three others died successful landslides successful neighbouring Taplejung district, officials said.

Nepal's service said connected Monday that it rescued 12 group by chopper aft they were trapped by landslides successful Panchthar district, wherever officials said 2 group had died.

Forecasters pass stream levels will proceed to emergence for nan adjacent 3 days.

