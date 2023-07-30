Deborah Meaden warns time running out to act on climate

Media caption, Deborah Meaden: 'I woke up, ambiance alteration is happening successful nan present and now'

By Dougal Shaw Business reporter, BBC News

The wildfires successful nan confederate Mediterranean person brought ambiance alteration to nan apical of nan news schedule and person besides whipped up a large wind connected societal media.

People calling for ambiance action, for illustration Dragons' Den prima Deborah Meaden, person been branded arsenic alarmists. Meaden has publically faced down critics connected online platforms for illustration X (formerly called Twitter) erstwhile accused of exaggerating ambiance change. Despite nan hostility her nationalist stance generates, it is an rumor she is passionate about.

"The ambiance alteration problem is present and now," Meaden told nan BBC astatine a caller event. People are progressively waking up to nan thought and this has large implications for businesses, she says.

"People are joining nan dots," says Meaden."We can't presume we've sewage clip to benignant nan satellite immoderate more. It was astir apt astir six aliases 7 years agone erstwhile I really woke up to nan fact."

However, she is of people good known not arsenic a intelligence aliases societal activist, but arsenic a celebrated look of business. Much of nan harm to nan satellite driving ambiance alteration is caused by large businesses, arsenic they proviso america pinch nan necessities - and luxuries - of modern life.

They are progressively being forced to rethink their policies, acknowledgment to user pressure, says Meaden.

"Consumers person woken up to nan powerfulness they person successful their pockets successful nan past 5 aliases six years," she says.

"They are telling businesses, you request to alteration nan measurement you do things. They want to make judge businesses are reducing their planetary impact.

"And businesses will - and do - perceive to nan consumer."

Some ample companies person been caught retired greenwashing - paying articulator work to sustainability, but not putting it into believe - but galore do genuinely want to perpetrate to change, Meaden told Bupa's eco-Disruptive arena successful London, which earlier this period ran a title for start-ups successful nan sustainability sector.

While consumers tin power large businesses to go much responsible done their spending power, Meaden reckons, it is really caller breeds of small, start-up companies that will bring those businesses nan extremist ideas they request to alteration their ways.

While ample companies person resources and heavy pockets, they don't ever person nan expertise to attraction connected nan kinds of caller ideas that person to beryllium experimented with, to go much sustainable, she argues.

Large, nationalist companies tin besides look inertia connected ambiance alteration because they are taxable to nan demands of their shareholders, who are focused connected short-term profits.

This is wherever start-ups travel in. They are much agile and their mini teams tin laser-focus connected caller ideas, says Meaden.

Many start-up founders pinch bold ideas aren't successful truth trying to beryllium nan adjacent all-conquering Facebook. From nan outset, they are looking to beryllium acquired by a larger institution aft they've proved their imaginable - making life-changing amounts of money for nan founding members erstwhile they sell.

Since ample companies are connected nan lookout for greenish solutions correct now, they are willing to get start-ups that tin lick their sustainability issues for them, successful areas for illustration proviso chains, discarded aliases power consumption.

So location is simply a bully marketplace now for start-ups to beryllium successful this abstraction and thrust nan sustainability schedule astatine scale, says Meaden.

Many of these kinds of start-ups were represented astatine nan eco-Disruptive Live event.

Australian start-up Cassava Bags won nan wide competition, taking prize money of £200,000.

It had developed a disposable, bearer container that looks for illustration it is made of plastic, but successful truth dissolves successful water.

Media caption, WATCH: This disposable bearer container tin dissolve successful h2o successful 1 minute

The bags are made from starches processed from nan guidelines of nan Cassava plant, which is grown successful countries crossed southbound Asia, including Thailand. The bags dissolve successful boiling h2o successful astir 1 minute, aliases complete respective days if near successful nan ocean, opportunity nan founders, though they tin besides withstand rain.

The start-up hopes that supermarkets will adopt their bags, though subsidies will beryllium required to thief them compete pinch established integrative rivals whose products are importantly cheaper.

Another patient astatine nan event, Energym, makes workout bikes which make energy that tin beryllium stored successful a battery, allowing gyms to usage their ain energy alternatively than bargain it from nan grid.

"I person been concerned astir sustainability and ambiance alteration for a very, very agelong time," says Meaden, "but it was ever thing that was going to hap measurement into nan future.

"But of people it isn't, it's happening now."