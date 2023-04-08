Decentralized exchange dYdX announces 'winding down' of services for Canadian users

Cryptocurrency derivatives speech dYdX has announced it will beryllium restricting Canadian personification accounts complete nan adjacent 7 days successful a move to exit nan market.

In an April 7 blog post, dYdX said it will beryllium “winding down services” successful Canada, starting pinch halting nan onboarding of caller users located successful nan country. On April 14, nan speech will move each existing Canadian users to “close-only mode,” allowing them to only retreat funds.

“dYdX is committed to providing transparency astir merchandise decisions and democratizing entree to financial opportunity,” said nan exchange. “We dream that nan regulatory ambiance successful Canada will alteration complete clip to let america to resume services successful nan country.”

The move followed nan Canadian Securities Administrators announcing further restrictions for crypto exchanges’ registration requirements successful nan country. The rules required platforms to beryllium “prohibited from permitting Canadian clients to participate into crypto contracts to bargain and waste immoderate crypto plus that is itself a information and/or a derivative.”

In September 2022, galore dYdX users and those successful nan crypto abstraction criticized a promotion from nan decentralized speech offering a $25 deposit prize for confirming someone’s personality utilizing a unrecorded webcam image. The speech later ended nan program, citing “overwhelming demand” alternatively than immoderate of nan privateness concerns put forth.

