These easy Deep Dish Pizza Cups make a nosy and delicious measurement to service everyone’s favourite pizza! Perfectly sized pizza for speedy and easy meals, repast prep, and more!

Does your family emotion pizza arsenic overmuch arsenic excavation does? Pizza nights person ever been 1 of our favorites and 1 that I tin perfectly dangle connected my full family and immoderate friends loving! But you guys, if you are looking for a ace easy caller twist for your pizza nighttime aliases moreover to make arsenic a speedy luncheon aliases day snack, past you request nan look for these heavy crockery pizza cups! Sometimes we telephone them pizza muffins since they are made successful a muffin pan, but immoderate we telephone them, they are ever devoured! ❤️

How to Make Deep Dish Pizza Cups Recipe

One of nan things that I emotion astir is that I tin easy customize these heavy crockery pizza cups for nan group that I americium serving!

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Pizza Dough – I emotion to usage my easy homemade pizza mixed recipe. It only takes a fewer ingredients and fewer minutes of hands-on time. You tin besides usage your favourite store-bought pizza mixed if you prefer.

– I emotion to usage my easy homemade pizza mixed recipe. It only takes a fewer ingredients and fewer minutes of hands-on time. You tin besides usage your favourite store-bought pizza mixed if you prefer. Pizza Sauce – I don’t ever usage pizza condiment for pizza, sometimes, I skip it to make my Three Cheese White Pizza arsenic these individual pizza cups. But erstwhile I do, I for illustration to usage my homemade pizza sauce. That way, I tin power precisely what is successful it and nan magnitude of spice.

– I don’t ever usage pizza condiment for pizza, sometimes, I skip it to make my Three Cheese White Pizza arsenic these individual pizza cups. But erstwhile I do, I for illustration to usage my homemade pizza sauce. That way, I tin power precisely what is successful it and nan magnitude of spice. Cheeses – I emotion to usage a operation of cheeses. Our favorites are ricotta aliases cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan. Use your favorites!

– I emotion to usage a operation of cheeses. Our favorites are ricotta aliases cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan. Use your favorites! Pepperoni – I utilized mini pepperoni successful this recipe. You tin usage full-sized pepperoni and trim it successful half aliases time off full based connected your preference.

– I utilized mini pepperoni successful this recipe. You tin usage full-sized pepperoni and trim it successful half aliases time off full based connected your preference. Your favourite pizza toppings – usage your favourite pizza toppings successful this look to make it your own! Some of nan favorites are: mushrooms, sausage, bacon, crushed beef, aliases much veggies!

Step-by-Step Instructions

Preheat your oven and nan indentions of a 12-cup muffin cookware lightly pinch oliva oil. Then, return your pizza mixed and disagreement it into 12 adjacent pieces.

Press a portion of nan mixed into each of nan individual muffin cookware indentions.

Customize your Deep Dish Pizza Cups. I emotion to make astatine slightest 2 aliases 3 different types of heavy crockery pizza cups truthful that everyone has options. For some, I’ll adhd successful pizza sauce connected apical of nan pizza mixed and for others I’ll adhd ricotta aliases cottage cheese. You tin spot nan afloat directions per type successful nan written look paper below.

Then, I apical them pinch nan cheeses.

And for some, I adhd pepperoni aliases different favourite toppings. Then bake.

Customize Your Pizza! Make different types of pizza cups to let group to take their favorites!

Once they person cooked, I region them from nan oven and let them to cool capable to beryllium safely eaten, for astir 5 minutes and serve.

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To make ahead. They besides make a awesome make-ahead repast aliases snack! Prepare arsenic directed, cool, and shop successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat successful nan oven for 10 minutes until heated passim and serve.

To freeze. Once they person cooled completely, spot them onto a baking expanse and let them to flash frost for astir 30 minutes. Then, package them successful freezer-safe zip-top bags aliases containers for up to 3 months. To serve. Thaw overnight successful nan refrigerator and past reheat successful nan oven for astir 10 minutes until heated throughout.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you frost pizza cups? Yes! Pizza cups frost wonderfully. Allow them to cool wholly and past travel nan freezing instructions above. What tin you usage successful spot of pizza mixed for pizza cups? You tin usage wonton cups, crescent rolls, breadstuff mixed aliases moreover biscuit mixed successful spot of nan pizza mixed successful this recipe. Adjust nan baking clip accordingly.

Here’s my Deep Dish Pizza Cups Recipe. Make ’em soon. What is your favourite pizza topping?

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 25 minutes minutes Servings: 6 ▢ 1 recipe pizza dough , homemade aliases storebought

, ▢ 1/2 cup pizza sauce

▢ 1/4 cup ricotta cheese , or cottage cheese

, ▢ 1 cup mozzarella cheese , grated

, ▢ 1/2 cup parmesan cheese , grated

, ▢ pepperoni Preheat oven to 375º F. Coat a 12-cup muffin cookware pinch oliva oil. Divide pizza mixed into 12 adjacent portions and property each of nan portions into nan individual muffin cups.

Customize your heavy crockery pizza cups. Pepperoni Pizza Cups Top each of nan pizza cups that you’d for illustration arsenic pepperoni pizza cups pinch astir 1 tablespoonful each of pizza condiment followed by astir 2 tablespoons each of Mozzarella food and 1 tablespoonful of Parmesan cheese. Top each of nan pizza cups pinch pepperoni pieces. Cheese Pizza Cups Top each of nan pizza cups that you’d for illustration arsenic food pizza cups pinch astir 1 tablespoonful each of pizza condiment followed by astir 2 tablespoons each of Mozzarella food and 1 tablespoonful of Parmesan cheese.

White Cheese Pizza Cups Top each of nan pizza cups that you'd for illustration arsenic achromatic food pizza cups pinch astir 1 tablespoonful each of ricotta food aliases cottage food followed by astir 2 tablespoons each of Mozzarella food and 1 tablespoonful of Parmesan cheese.

Bake until nan food is melted and nan pizza cups are cooked throughout, astir 20 minutes. Remove from nan oven and let to remainder astir 3 – 5 minutes earlier serving. Serving: 2cups | Calories: 271kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 25mg | Sodium: 837mg | Potassium: 100mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 325IU | Vitamin C: 1.4mg | Calcium: 217mg | Iron: 2.2mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo