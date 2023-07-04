‘Definitely not’: Daniel Radcliffe gives frank answer to possibility of joining Harry Potter series

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Daniel Radcliffe has fixed a clear reply to speculation astir him making an quality successful nan forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

The 33-year-old character originated nan domiciled of nan student wizard successful nan movie adaptations of JK Rowling’s children’s novels.

Having first played Harry astatine property 11 successful 2001, Radcliffe has been associated pinch nan characteristic ever since.

Earlier this year, it was announced that nan communicative would beryllium adapted into a decade-long tv bid for Max, formerly known arsenic HBO Max.

In a caller interview, Radcliffe was asked whether he is apt to return to nan franchise successful different domiciled arsenic a measurement to nexus nan Harry Potter worlds.

Yet, Radcliffe doesn’t see himself basal to early depictions of nan much-loved wizarding world.

“My knowing is that they’re trying to very overmuch commencement caller and I'm judge whoever is making them will want to make their ain people connected it and astir apt not want to person to fig retired really to get aged Harry to cameo successful this somewhere,” Radcliffe told ComicBook.com.

Because of this presumed caller return connected nan story, nan character will not actively prosecute engagement successful different version.

“So I’m decidedly not seeking it retired successful immoderate way,” he continued. “But I do wish them, obviously, each nan luck successful nan world and I’m very excited to person that torch passed. But I don’t deliberation it needs maine to physically walk it.”

Last month, Radcliffe gave immoderate penetration into his feelings connected different actors portraying Harry – and he admitted that he’d ever imagined different group stepping into his shoes, successful nan measurement that different actors person portrayed nan Sherlock Holmes character.

“I deliberation it’s for illustration Harry Potter was ever destined to go for illustration Sherlock Holmes,” he told Deadline.

“The group that saw Basil Rathbone play Sherlock Holmes past for illustration ‘No 1 could ever do this!’ They’re gonna, though. It’ll get passed connected to somebody.”

As of yet, accusation astir nan forthcoming Harry Potter bid is limited, and is apt to stay this measurement arsenic the Hollywood WGA writers’ onslaught continues.