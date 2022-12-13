Delhi HC awards ₹10 lakh damages to Google in trademark lawsuit

The Delhi High Court has directed consultancy patient Google Enterprises Pvt Ltd and its associated entities to pays ₹10 lakh arsenic damages to tech-giant Google LLC for misusing its trademark.

Ruling successful favour of Google LLC connected its suit to permanently restrain nan defendants from infringing its trademark, Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that nan defendants utilized nan "Google" people without owed authorisation and indulged successful "deception and trickery" arsenic they "misrepresented to nan public" that they were associated pinch Google India and had nan modus operandi to dupe them.

The tribunal added that nan plaintiff institution has valid and subsisting registrations for nan "Google" people and its variations and this has been declared a well-known people pinch worldwide estimation connected relationship of its extended usage and numerous.

Google LLC is surely entitled to statutory protection and assistance of injunction for infringement and too nan damages of ₹10 lakh, it is besides entitled to existent costs successful position of nan Commercial Courts Act and Delhi High Court (Original Side) Rules, 2018 publication pinch IPD Rules connected nan ground of "bill of costs", nan tribunal frankincense opined.

"The coming suit is accordingly decreed successful favour of nan plaintiff... damages of INR 10,00,000/- are awarded successful favour of plaintiff, payable jointly and severally by defendants No. 1, 2 and 3 to plaintiff," nan tribunal ordered successful a determination passed past month.

The tribunal besides directed DoT to rumor directions to each net work providers and telecom work providers to artifact entree to nan website hosted connected a domain sanction successful usurpation of nan "Google" mark.

The plaintiff told nan tribunal that successful 2011, it learnt that a "concocted collaboration" had been announced betwixt its "supposed India entity" and Tata Communications for a associated task successful nan sanction of nan suspect no. 2 E-Kutir Technology & Extension Management (P) Ltd, a Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) unit.

It based on said that each nan defendants were acting successful collusion pinch each different successful furtherance of their unlawful activities and misrepresented their relation pinch nan plaintiff by misusing nan "Google" trademark connected their websites.

The tribunal said nary of nan defendants controverted nan plaintiff's claims and nary grounds has been produced to refute nan allegations.

"The modus operandi of Defendants was to dupe members of nan nationalist into believing they would get a table occupation connected depositing money pinch Defendant No. 1 (Google Enterprises) and beryllium employed pinch an entity supposedly associated pinch plaintiff," observed nan court.

"Such was nan level of deception and trickery, that individuals reached retired to Plaintiff inquiring connected their relation pinch nan defendants connected relationship of nan publicity of said KPO portion and impugned websites of defendants," it added.

The tribunal stated that nan marks displayed connected defendants' websites were wholly identical to nan plaintiff's people and it was is clear that nan defendants "have been acting successful collusion" and "evidently want to freeride connected plaintiff's entreaty successful nan global/ Indian marketplace for unlawful monetary gain".

"Thus, they deliberately misrepresented to nan waste and acquisition and nationalist that they are carrying retired their business successful partnership/ affiliation pinch plaintiff, which was surely not authorised aliases legitimate," it added.

Considering nan quality of unlawful usage of nan people and nan misrepresentation by defendants, tribunal said, nan plaintiff is entitled to nominal damages.