Delhi river reaches record high in monsoon floods

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi stream reaches grounds precocious successful monsoon floods

by AFP Staff Writers

New Delhi (AFP) July 14, 2023



The stream moving done India's superior New Delhi has reached a grounds precocious owed to monsoon floods, authorities said Friday arsenic service engineers were deployed to effort to incorporate nan waters.

The Yamuna stream was flowing successful an "#EXTREME FLOOD SITUATION", India's cardinal h2o committee tweeted, having reached a grounds width of 208.66 metres precocious connected Thursday.

The fig surpassed nan erstwhile people of 207.49 metres, reached successful 1978, and nan flows threatened low-lying neighbourhoods successful nan megacity of much than 20 cardinal people.

Flooding and landslides are communal and origin wide devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts opportunity ambiance alteration is expanding their wave and severity.

Authorities deployed service engineers astir a barrage and thousands of group person moved to impermanent alleviation camps aliases adjacent elevated roads arsenic areas adjacent to nan riverbank were inundated complete nan past 48 hours.

All schools, colleges, and non-essential authorities offices person been ordered to stay unopen till astatine slightest Sunday arsenic respective cardinal roads and bridges are besides nether water.

Delhi's main curate Arvind Kejriwal said that authorities unit and service engineers were moving to "try to guarantee that nan flood waters do not participate nan [main areas of the] city", but warned that much rainfall was forecast for Saturday.

Conditions successful Delhi whitethorn dangle connected nan business successful respective upstream bluish states which person received dense to very dense rains successful nan past fewer days.

At slightest 90 group person mislaid their lives successful Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana successful caller days, according to section media reports.

Tens of thousands of group person been stranded, pinch cardinal roads, powerfulness lines and connection networks disrupted successful nan regions because of rain-triggered landslides and floods.

The monsoon brings South Asia astir 80 percent of its yearly rainfall, which is cardinal to some agriculture and nan livelihoods of millions, but brings pinch it earthy disasters each year.

Heavy rains, flooding time off 22 dormant successful South Korea

Seoul (AFP) July 15, 2023 - At slightest 22 group person died and 14 much are missing aft dense rainfall caused flooding and landslides successful South Korea, officials said Saturday, pinch thousands much ordered to evacuate their homes.

South Korea is astatine nan highest of its summertime monsoon play and location has been dense rainfall for nan past 3 days, triggering wide flooding and landslides, and causing a awesome reservoir to overflow.

The interior ministry reported that 22 group had been killed and different 14 were missing successful nan dense downpours, mostly buried by landslides aliases aft falling into a flooded reservoir.

The mostly of nan casualties -- including 16 dormant and 9 missing -- travel from North Gyeongsang province, mostly owed to monolithic landslides successful nan mountainous area that engulfed houses pinch group inside.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency had earlier reported 24 deaths, citing section disaster alleviation officials.

In nan astir severely affected areas, "entire houses were swept distant whole", 1 emergency responder told Yonhap.

More than 6,400 residents successful nan cardinal region of Goesan were ordered to evacuate early Saturday arsenic nan Goesan Dam began overflowing and submerging low-lying villages nearby, nan interior ministry said.

Some of nan group who person been reported missing were swept distant erstwhile a stream overflowed successful North Gyeongsang province, nan ministry said.

Rescue workers were battling to scope immoderate 19 cars which were trapped successful an underground passageway successful Cheongju, North Chungcheong province, wherever 1 personification was recovered dead, according to Yonhap.

Flash flooding swept done nan area excessively quickly for group to escape, but h2o levels stay precocious and it is unclear really galore group were trapped wrong their vehicles, Yonhap reported.

The number of deaths is expected to emergence arsenic section authorities agencies measure nan harm nationwide, nan news agency said.

All regular train services nationwide were suspended arsenic of 2 p.m. (0500 GMT), though KTX high-speed trains remained operational pinch imaginable schedule adjustments, according to nan Korea Railroad Corporation.

Roads were closed and trails successful nationalist parks unopen owed to nan rainfall and flooding.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued dense rainfall warnings, saying much rainfall was forecast done to Wednesday adjacent week, saying nan upwind conditions airs a "grave" danger.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged officials to preempt stream overflows and landslides, and requested support for rescue operations from nan defence ministry.

Related Links

Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters

When nan Earth Quakes

A world of large wind and tempest

