Dem Rep Says Biden Deserves Zero Blame For Afghanistan Withdrawal

Democratic California Rep. Barbara Lee said Sunday connected CNN’s “State of nan Union” President Joe Biden does not merit immoderate blasted for nan disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

A State Department report released Friday concluded that some nan Biden and Trump administrations contributed to nan disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Investigators said nan State Department’s cognition “was hindered by nan truth that it was unclear who successful nan Department had nan lead.” The study recovered nan Biden administration grounded to mobilize and position nan basal unit to behaviour a soft evacuation, citing successful portion nan deficiency of knowledgeable elder activity and coordination.

“You notably were nan only personnel of nan U.S. House of Representatives to ballot against authorizing nan warfare successful Afghanistan successful 2001. Now, of course, nan State Department study connected nan chaotic Afghan withdrawal effort recovered that nan Biden Administration grounded to hole for nan worst lawsuit scenarios and yet galore of them came to pass. I cognize you supported nan extremity of leaving Afghanistan. Do you deliberation President Biden deserves immoderate blasted for nan measurement that that withdrawal spiraled retired of control?” big Jake Tapper asked.

“I don’t judge nan management deserves immoderate blasted for this. We person to retrieve that Donald Trump made this statement pinch nan Taliban. Secondly, nan Trump management virtually gutted our State Department and our negotiated core. I judge that nan State Department and those who were progressive successful this — you know, extremity of nan Afghanistan war, which should person happened earlier then, I believe, did nan champion they could. But having said that, it wasn’t arsenic soft arsenic we would person liked to person seen it,” Lee said. (RELATED: Former CIA Officer Rips Biden For Denying ‘Facts On The Ground’ About Admin Failure With Afghanistan Withdrawal)

“And, successful fact, we still person to money our State Department and our diplomats conscionable for illustration we’re backing nan Defense department. I judge that had we stayed successful Afghanistan, we’d beryllium location different 20 years. There was nary subject solution. That’s why I voted against that overly wide authorization successful 2001 which was a 60-word authorization that group nan shape for everlastingly wars.”

When asked if he would admit “there was mistakes during nan withdrawal and before,” Biden denied responsibility

“No, no,” Biden said. “All nan grounds is coming back. Do you retrieve what I said astir Afghanistan? I said al-Qaeda would not beryllium there, I said it wouldn’t beryllium there. I said we’d get thief from nan Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right. Thanks.”