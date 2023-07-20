Democrat congressman melts down, claims DOJ, FBI, IRS 'keep democracy in check' during Hunter Biden hearing

A Democratic personnel of nan House Oversight Committee mislaid it during a heated Wednesday proceeding successful which 2 IRS whistleblowers testified nan Justice Department politically interfered pinch an investigation into President Biden’s youngest son, Hunter Biden.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., spent nan clip he was allotted to mobility nan whistleblowers alternatively railing against nan committee's attraction connected Hunter Biden, claiming nan FBI, DOJ and IRS "keep this populist successful check," and ripping up his prepared remarks successful a show of frustration.

"Now, here's what galls me. I don't for illustration these attacks connected nan Department of Justice, nan FBI, nan IRS, arsenic if they are someway anti-U.S. agencies. Those agencies support this populist successful cheque … They supply nan checks, and they supply nan balances," Mfume said, referencing Republican members of nan committee criticizing nan agencies complete nan alleged interference into nan Hunter Biden investigation.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.) speaks astatine a proceeding successful nan Rayburn House Office Building connected Capitol Hill successful Washington, D.C., connected March 8, 2023. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"We are doing this each complete again for nan Hunter Biden show to personification who has pleaded blameworthy and has taken work for not filing taxes for 2 years. This is ludicrous. Beam maine up, Scotty. There's nary intelligent life down here. None," he later added, appearing angry arsenic he shredded nan papers successful beforehand of him.

Before nan outburst, Mfume attempted to redirect attraction from nan committee's probe into Hunter Biden to nan pending ineligible hurdles facing erstwhile President Donald Trump.

"I want to congratulate my colleagues from crossed nan aisle for gathering america present today, almost distracting america from nan biggest investigation that is going connected correct now successful our state and successful our nation's history involving nan erstwhile president and nan front-runner for nan Republican nomination, who is presently facing a 37-count indictment," he said.

Then Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands pinch his boy Hunter during a re-enactment of nan Senate oath ceremonial successful nan Old Senate Chamber connected Capitol Hill successful Washington successful January 2008. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Mfume noted nan imaginable for Trump to face further indictments successful different investigations and attempted to downplay Hunter Biden's ineligible woes by arguing nan second had "already pleaded blameworthy to not filing his taxes, having a weapon charge, and now I perceive besides paying for prostitution."

He accused Trump of seeking "special treatment" successful his classified documents case, and called for nan committee to clasp a proceeding connected nan erstwhile president's "history of taxation evasion."

"Let's, let's beryllium existent erstwhile we talk astir this. It's not conscionable Hunter Biden. But arsenic agelong arsenic we're saying Hunter Biden, we hide everything else," Mfume said. "And again, Hunter Biden did measurement guardant and said, ‘I did not record taxes successful 2 years. And yes, this weapon complaint I will return work for.’"

Supervisory IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley, left, and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler are sworn successful arsenic they attest during a House Oversight Committee proceeding related to nan Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden connected Capitol Hill successful Washington, D.C., connected Wednesday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The IRS whistleblowers declare location was a shape of "slow-walking investigative steps" into Hunter Biden, which included instructions not to speak pinch him astatine his residence, tipping nan president’s boy and unit disconnected astir nan ongoing efforts and delaying enforcement actions successful nan months earlier nan 2020 statesmanlike election.

The two erstwhile agents were assigned to nan national investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxation and weapon charges. Biden yet pleaded blameworthy to nan misdemeanor taxation offenses arsenic portion of an statement pinch national prosecutors successful a lenient woody that prompted disapproval from Republican lawmakers. The proceeding comes arsenic House Republicans proceed to analyse nan president and his family aft nan DOJ grounded to find grounds of criminal conduct.

