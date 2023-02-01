Democratic congressman appears to confirm Hunter Biden discussed business deals with the president

6 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Democratic congressman appears to confirm Hunter Biden discussed business deals with the president

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, N.Y., connected Wednesday appeared to accidentally uncover that President Biden had discussed Hunter Biden's overseas business deals pinch him during a proceeding successful which 2 IRS whistleblowers testified earlier nan House Oversight Committee. 

Goldman pressed IRS supervisor Gary Shapley, who antecedently blew nan whistle connected alleged governmental power surrounding prosecutorial decisions passim nan national probe into nan president's son, astir whether nan president had immoderate relationship to his son's business dealings. 

"Hunter told his dad, according to (Biden family business associate) Rob Walker, ‘I whitethorn beryllium trying to commencement a institution aliases effort to do thing pinch these guys,'" Goldman said. "Now fto maine inquire you something. That doesn't sound overmuch for illustration Joe Biden was progressive successful immoderate Hunter Biden was doing pinch nan (Chinese lipid and earthy state company) CEFC if Hunter Biden is telling him that he’s trying to do business pinch them, does it?"

JAMIE RASKIN SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘EXERCISING HIS SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS’ IN JAB AT REPUBLICANS

IRS whistleblowers attest

IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, left, and Joseph Ziegler, an IRS Agent pinch nan criminal investigations division, return their seats astatine a House Oversight and Accountability Committee proceeding pinch IRS whistleblowers.  (AP)

Shapley agreed but noted that it shows that nan younger Biden told his begetter that he was talking to nan president astir his business. 

"That is true, Hunter Biden does effort to do business," Goldman interrupted. "That's correct."

Goldman asserted that Shapley has nary "direct evidence" connecting President Biden to immoderate of his son's business deals, and that he really has impervious that he wasn't involved. 

Moments earlier he referred to messages connected WhatsApp that said President Biden only sat pinch his boy and ne'er discussed business dealings. 

Another IRS employee, typical supplier Joseph Ziegler, whose personality was revealed during nan hearing, testified earlier nan committee that nan president's youngest boy raked successful complete $17 cardinal from business deals successful China, Ukraine and Romania, opening while his begetter was vice president.

Hunter Biden gets disconnected level pinch president

President Biden has snapped astatine reporters who person asked him astir alleged corruption involving him and his son, Hunter Biden. Two IRS labor testified Wednesday earlier nan House Oversight Committee connected nan years-long probe into nan younger Biden's business dealings.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Those deals included multimillion-dollar payments to Biden family-linked companies from 2014 to 2019, including $7.3 cardinal from Ukrainian power institution Burisma Holdings.

"This brings nan full magnitude of overseas income streams received to astir $17 million, correct?" Comer asked Ziegler.

"That is correct," Ziegler responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zieler and Shapley allege that nan officials astatine nan Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered successful nan investigation into Hunter Biden, moves they said were politically motivated. 

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar and Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report. 

More
Source Foxnews

Related Article

Former transgender Democrat state lawmaker charged with sexual exploitation of children

Former transgender Democrat state lawmaker charged with sexual exploitation of children

8 hours ago
In battle versus Trump, DeSantis, rest of GOP 2024 field, Pence 'confident we'll have the resources'

In battle versus Trump, DeSantis, rest of GOP 2024 field, Pence 'confident we'll have the resources'

8 hours ago
Whistleblower confirms attorney who donated to Biden's 2020 campaign 'refused to bring charges' against Hunter

Whistleblower confirms attorney who donated to Biden's 2020 campaign 'refused to bring charges' against Hunter

9 hours ago
Maine Gov. Mills vetoes bill to apply minimum wage laws to farmworkers

Maine Gov. Mills vetoes bill to apply minimum wage laws to farmworkers

9 hours ago

Popular Article

News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

16 hours ago
News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

16 hours ago
News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.