Dems rip GOP for appropriating ‘two-tier justice system’ from Black Americans in Hunter Biden hearing

Two House Democrats slammed Republicans connected Wednesday for saying nan nonaccomplishment to aggressively prosecute Hunter Biden is simply a motion of a "two-tier justness system," and said nan GOP is stealing that word from nan civilian authorities movement.

The House Oversight and Accountability Committee met Wednesday to perceive from 2 IRS whistleblowers, furthering nan GOP extremity of highlighting really President Biden’s boy was allowed to debar superior penalties contempt grounds of a strategy to rate successful connected nan Biden name.

Democrats utilized nan proceeding to attraction connected nan prosecution of erstwhile President Donald Trump, but 2 Democrats went further by saying Republicans shouldn’t beryllium allowed to usage nan word "two-tier justness system" successful reference to nan Bidens.

BIDEN FAMILY, HUNTER ASSOCIATES RAKED IN OVER $17M FROM FOREIGN SOURCES, IRS WHISTLEBLOWER TESTIFIES

Reps. Summer Lee, D-Pa., and Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., criticized Republicans for utilizing nan word 'two-tier justness system' successful Wednesday's proceeding connected nan IRS's Hunter Biden investigation.

"They’re utilizing you and utilizing your communicative and utilizing your activity to make this statement for themselves," Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., told nan 2 whistleblowers.

"Since January 6th, these Republicans and Trump person complained astir a two-tier justness system, co-opting nan connection of nan decades-long civilian authorities activity for Black lives and Black freedom," he said.

"There is simply a two-tier justness system, but it’s not astir Democrats versus Republican," Frost continued. "This language, two-tier justness system, has a existent history. It has a existent history of Emmitt Till. It has a existent history pinch Breonna Taylor. It has a existent history pinch George Floyd, nan Central Park Five."

JAMIE RASKIN SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘EXERCISING HIS SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS’ IN JAB AT REPUBLICANS

House Oversight Committee president Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and different Republicans person said Hunter Biden would beryllium successful much problem if his past sanction wasn't ‘Biden.’ Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

He said nan two-tier justness strategy is astir "Black, brownish and mediocre group versus everyone else, and I won’t judge erstwhile Republican politicians look to due nan connection of nan activity for Black lives and civilian authorities to fresh a governmental schedule to take sides Donald Trump."

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., agreed pinch Frost later successful nan proceeding erstwhile it was her clip to speak, and said Black and brownish group successful America are "overcriminalized and over-incarcerated."

She blasted House Republicans and Trump for utilizing nan word "two-tier justness system."

MTG SHOWS CENSORED NUDE PICTURES OF HUNTER BIDEN DURING IRS WHISTLEBLOWER HEARING

House Democrats singled retired erstwhile President Trump for besides claiming nan justness strategy favors Democrats. (Associated Press)

"I’d for illustration to reside nan measurement my Republican colleagues are attempting to co-opt nan building ‘two-tier justness system’ to make it sound for illustration Trump and his cronies are someway nan victims present erstwhile nan reality is that nan word two-tier strategy of justness is meant to mention to nan very existent strategy that exists successful nan United States and which affects Black and brownish folks, not powerful erstwhile presidents and their governmental allies," she said.

Lee cited statistic showing that Black and Native American men look higher incarceration rates than White men and said nan GOP shouldn’t beryllium allowed to confuse nan rumor by utilizing nan term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Republican efforts to usage nan word two-tier justness is to distract from those who are genuinely nan victims of a disparate curen successful our criminal justness system, and whether we opportunity it retired large aliases not, we each cognize who those group are," she said.