Deodhar Trophy: Battle of equals between West and East in virtual semifinal 

Priyank Panchal-led West Zone will return connected Saurabh Tiwary’s East Zone successful what would beryllium a virtual semifinal successful a information 5 lucifer of nan Deodhar Trophy astatine nan Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 connected Tuesday.

West, powered by Shivam Dube and Kathan Patel’s unbroken 138-run stand, is coming disconnected a dominating triumph complete North. On nan different hand, East mislaid to South successful its erstwhile brushwood to group up a do-or-die brushwood for a spot successful nan final. Riyan Parag and Shahbaz Ahmed person been nan astir accordant performers for nan East wherever nan erstwhile has grown into an impactful all-rounder while nan second has been silently keeping things tight pinch his left-arm spin. Both person taken 9 wickets each truthful far.

The duo has sewage bully support from different players during different points of nan tourney that has helped East triumph its first 3 games to person a amended nett tally complaint (0.914) than West’s 0.642 and beryllium astatine 2nd spot successful nan table.

For West, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani and opener Harvik Desai person been nan apical performers truthful far. Mulani has picked 9 wickets and has an system of 3.75, making judge runs are dried up from his end. Desai has scored 209 runs astatine an mean of 52.25 successful 4 games.

Through nan tournament, West has been challenged and has travel retired connected apical connected respective occasions, while East has dominated astir of its games. The lucifer will beryllium an absorbing conflict betwixt 2 arsenic bully sides who will beryllium fighting difficult for a spot successful nan last to play South – nan only squad that has defeated some these sides.