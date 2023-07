Deodhar Trophy: Shivam Dube’s knock helps West Zone trump North Zone

Dube charged retired to nan spinners and cleared nan fence with ease. | Photo Credit: File photo: VIJAY SONEJI

Riding connected Shivam Dube’s counter-attacking 83 (78b, 3x4, 5x6), alongside nan fifties from Kathan Patel and Harvik Desai, West Zone registered a resounding six-wicket triumph complete North Zone successful a information 4 conflict of nan Deodhar Trophy astatine Siechem Stadium present connected Sunday.

West, which simplified its qualification script by eliminating North, now only needs a triumph against East to scope nan final.

Chasing a tricky target of 260, West suffered a acquainted jolt arsenic its mediate bid crumbled yet again nether pressure.

Captain Priyank Panchal and Rahul Tripathi were sent backmost by pacers Rishi Dhawan and Mayank Yadav respectively, leaving West struggling astatine 49 for 2 by nan 11th over.

After skipper Nitish Rana removed group batter Samarth Vyas connected 25 successful nan 19th complete to put North successful control, Himanshu Rana capitalised connected a mix-up betwixt Dube and Desai to nonstop nan second backmost pinch a runout.

Winning stand

Nevertheless, what followed was a gritty consequence from Dube and Kathan arsenic nan duo stitched a 137-run business to return West location pinch 7 balls successful hand.

While Dube charged retired to nan spinners successful nan mediate overs, utilizing his agelong levers and sheer powerfulness to clear nan obstruction pinch ease, Patel kept nan tempo up pinch a captious knock.

Earlier, North reached a fighting full of 259 for six aft electing to bat connected a barren aboveground amid hot-humid conditions.

Openers Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh started cautiously earlier nan right-hander unleashed his free-flowing stroke-making to rate successful connected nan loose deliveries, collecting 5 boundaries successful nan first six overs.

Prabhsimran grounded to person a bully start, perishing connected 26 disconnected Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Himanshu added 50 runs pinch Abhishek earlier Shams Mulani ended nan opener’s sluggish 53-ball 29-run innings successful nan 18th over.

Himanshu continued pinch Nitish Rana and scored a half-century earlier Sarfaraz Khan dismissed him successful his first complete to extremity nan 49-run stand.

Mulani further collapsed nan backmost of North pinch 2 speedy wickets and registered an awesome fig of 10-0-29-3 earlier Shubham Rohilla helped North station a competitory full pinch a fighting half-century.

The scores: North Zone 259/6 successful 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 54, Nitish Rana 54, Shubham Rohilla 56, Shams Mulani 3/29) mislaid to West Zone 260/4 successful 48.5 overs (Harvik Desai 56, Shivam Dube 83 n.o., Kathan Patel 63 n.o.).