Deodhar Trophy: South Zone seals a place in the final with fourth straight win

Leading from nan front: Mayank Agarwal utilized his acquisition to put South connected nan triumph path. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

R. Sai Kishore’s three-wicket haul (three for 45) and skipper Mayank Agarwal’s 84 (88b, 6x4, 1x6) ensured South Zone continued its merry tally successful nan Deodhar Trophy arsenic it defeated East Zone by 5 wickets astatine nan Cricket Association of Pondicherry crushed present connected Sunday.

With a 4th consecutive win, South besides sealed its spot successful nan last and is nan only unbeaten broadside successful nan tournament.

Chasing a humble 230 for victory, Mayank and Rohan Kunnummal sewage nan squad disconnected brisky earlier nan erstwhile and B. Sai Sudharsan (53, 67b, 4x4, 1x6) were progressive successful a match-winning 118-run guidelines for nan 2nd wicket.

Butter fingers

East’s fielders made things difficult for themselves pinch mediocre catching, pinch Mayank and Sai Sudharsan getting a reprieve early successful their innings.

Mayank was besides fortunate erstwhile he nicked 1 to nan ’keeper disconnected a no-ball from Mura Singh successful nan 3rd over. He past deed nan free-hit for six and scored a fewer much boundaries disconnected nan pacer arsenic he sprinted distant successful nan PowerPlay.

Once nan section dispersed out, Mayank utilized his acquisition to accumulate runs by rotating nan onslaught to scope his 3rd half-century of nan tourney and put his broadside connected nan triumph path.

Earlier, East Zone’s innings saw chaotic momentum swings, but a costly middle-order illness meant nan squad had an uphill conflict to enactment live successful nan title arsenic it folded retired for 229 aft electing to bat.

On a transportation easy for batting, nan squad began good pinch an 86-run 2nd wicket guidelines betwixt Virat Singh (49) and Subhransu Senapati (44).

Sai Kishore gave South nan breakthrough erstwhile he had Senapati stumped earlier Washington Sundar had Virat playing on. Suddenly, East collapsed from 108 for 1 to 143 for 8 successful nan abstraction of 14 overs, pinch Sai Kishore and pacer V. Kaverappa picking up 2 much wickets each.

Akash Deep (44) and Mura Singh (33) gave immoderate dream for East erstwhile they wielded nan agelong grip to bully effect, adding 74 disconnected 42 balls for nan ninth wicket, slogging 7 sixes betwixt them to return East past 200, but it was not capable successful nan end.

The scores:

East Zone 229 successful 46 overs (Virat Singh 49, Subhransu Senapati 44, Akash Deep 44, Mura Singh 33, V. Koushik 3/37, R. Sai Kishore 3/45) mislaid to South Zone 230/5 successful 44.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 84, B. Sai Sudharsan 53, N. Jagadeesan 32).

North East Zone 164 successful 49 overs (Ashish Thapa 31, Kamsha Yangfo 35, Aditya Sarvate 3/19) mislaid to Central Zone 165/2 successful 33 overs (Shivam Chaudhary 85 n.o., Yash Dubey 72).