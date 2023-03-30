Department of Justice sues Norfolk Southern over February train derailment in rural Ohio

36 minutes ago
The national authorities is suing Norfolk Southern pursuing a February train derailment that led to biology concerns and evacuations of a agrarian Ohio municipality adjacent nan Pennsylvania border.

In a civilian suit revenge Thursday successful national territory tribunal successful Ohio, nan Department of Justice said it wants nan Atlanta-based railroad usability to return work for “unlawfully polluting nan nation’s waterways and to guarantee it pays nan afloat costs of nan biology cleanup.”

Norfolk Southern operates a freight railroad of complete 35,000 miles of way successful 22 states, nan suit says, "transporting each mode of materials and goods, including coal, intermodal containers, cultivation products, chemicals, metals, and automotive products."

This article primitively appeared connected USA TODAY: DOJ sues Norfolk Southern complete biology harm from Ohio derailment

