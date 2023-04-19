DeSantis floats idea of state prison near Disney park

Image source, Reuters

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has floated nan thought of building a situation adjacent Disney's Florida taxable park.

The threat, made smiling, came arsenic he vowed to return caller steps to asseverate authorities power complete nan typical territory that oversees nan media giant's property.

The Republican has been fighting pinch Disney since past year, erstwhile nan patient criticised a Florida rule curtailing gender and sexuality education.

The feud has drawn nationalist attraction to nan imaginable statesmanlike candidate.

Though Mr DeSantis has not announced plans to tally successful nan 2024 statesmanlike contest, he has raised his floor plan promising to face what he describes arsenic a "woke" wide schedule successful acquisition and firm America.

He turned connected Disney aft nan company, nether unit from its staff, said retired against nan state's Parental Rights successful Education Act, dubbed by critics nan "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans acquisition astir intersexual predisposition and gender personality for pupils aged 9 and under.

State lawmakers responded by voting to restructure nan typical territory that was created much than 50 years agone to oversee improvement astatine Walt Disney World, giving nan governor, not nan district's onshore owners, powerfulness to name members to its governing board.

But nan caller committee has since said Disney had sidestepped its authority pinch a last-minute deal, which gives nan corp adjacent full power complete improvement successful nan territory successful perpetuity aliases until "21 years aft nan decease of nan past subsister of nan descendants of King Charles III, king of England".

On Monday, Mr DeSantis said location were a "plethora" of ineligible problems pinch that woody and nan committee would formally state it invalid astatine a gathering this week.

State lawmakers are besides preparing caller authorities to portion Disney of different perks, he said, calling nan state's attack a "one-two punch".

One of nan proposals is to make amusement parkland rides successful typical districts, for illustration Disney's, ineligible for an existing exemption granted to amusement parks from authorities information inspections.

Mr DeSantis said he besides expected nan district, nether its caller governing board, to research improvement connected onshore successful nan territory that is not owned by Disney, floating nan thought of a authorities park, different amusement rides aliases a prison.

"Who knows? I conscionable deliberation nan possibilities are endless," he said smiling broadly.

Mr DeSantis has said Disney's manoeuvres are efforts to defy nan will of Floridians and authorities lawmakers, calling it a conflict complete whether corporations should beryllium granted typical curen nether authorities laws.

Disney did not respond to a petition for comment.