DeSantis press secretary says Fidel Castro children's book not 'true history,' blames progressives

The property caput for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized a children's book astir deceased erstwhile Cuban leader Fidel Castro while besides assailing progressives who knock Republicans complete book bans.

Christina Pushaw retweeted an image Monday of nan backmost of nan "Who was Fidel Castro?" children's illustration caller being sold successful a bookstore.

"Found successful nan Florida Keys," she wrote on pinch a sickly-green look emoji. "The aforesaid progressives who shriek each time that Republicans banned school ‘true history,’ deliberation THIS is existent history and want to indoctrinate your kids pinch it."

THE WEEK THAT DESANTIS STARTED PUNCHING BACK AT TRUMP

Republicans person been criticized complete what critics person said are attempts to prohibition books successful from nationalist schoolhouse libraries. Those books tend to incorporate schematic intersexual content. Pushaw's tweet was successful consequence to a tweet astir nan illustration book astir nan communist leader being sold successful a Florida bookstore. Florida is location to much than 1 cardinal Cuban exiles who fled Castro's regime.

An image tweeted of nan book shows nan backmost asking astir who was nan Cuban leader, whether he was a "boy who loved sports – particularly baseball," a lawyer that helped nan mediocre aliases nan leader of nan Cuban revolution.

The correct reply successful nan book was "All of nan above!" Castro died successful 2016 aft astir 50 years of inspiring some loyalty and loathing from his countrymen while maintaining an robust grip connected Cuban authorities arsenic its militaristic communist dictator. His brother, Raul Castro, took powerfulness erstwhile Fidel's wellness declined. Miguel Diaz-Canel has ruled Cuba arsenic nan communist party's first caput since 2018.

FIdel Castro, who died successful 2016, led Cuba for astir 50 years aft maintaining an robust grip connected Cuban authorities for astir 50 years. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The caller is portion of nan "Who Was?" book bid by Penguin Random House. The bid features children's books astir various leaders and celebrated figures specified arsenic deceased jock Jim Thorpe, civilian authorities icon U.S. Rep. Jon Lewis, Frank Sinatra and Sen. John McCain.

Fox News Digital has reached retired to nan publisher.