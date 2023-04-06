Destiny 2 How To Get The Gjallarhorn Catalyst (& What It Does)

The Gjallarhorn Exotic rocket launcher is 1 of nan champion dense weapons successful Destiny 2, and its catalyst is simply a must-have.

When it comes to weapons that person defined nan Destiny franchise complete nan years, nan Gjallarhorn comes to mind first and foremost. The Exotic rocket launcher was truthful iconic and powerful successful nan first Destiny crippled that astir players could person hardly endgame contented without nan trusted Gjally.

It was nary surprise, then, that Gjallarhorn made its comeback successful Destiny 2. Players tin now get their hands connected this celebrated rocket launcher, arsenic good arsenic its catalyst that remarkably improves it. Better yet, nan Gjallarhorn has go much viable pursuing nan extremity of nan Particle Deconstruction era, truthful it's decidedly worthy upgrading. Here's how to get Gjallarhorn's catalyst and what it does successful Destiny 2.

Updated connected April 7, 2023, by PaulAn'drey Pierre-Louis: When Bungie announced a Gjallerhorn nerf going successful Season 19 galore players were understandably disappointed, but nan rationale for it did make sense. In Bungie's words, it was some "the highest DPS Rocket Launcher and a awesome support limb for Legendary Rocket Launchers" truthful nan nerf was to reign it successful a bit. Two seasons later Gjallerhorn remains a powerhouse and a worthwhile summation to immoderate guardian's arsenal, particularly successful nan Season 20 meta which is coincidentally rocket launcher centric.

How To Get The Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher In Season 20

The celebrated rocket launchers primitively introduced successful nan first Destiny crippled made a ceremonious comeback successful November 2021, erstwhile Bungie released its 30th Anniversary update for Destiny 2, on pinch a ton of different returning nostalgia weapons. As a result, Gjally is only disposable for players who person purchased nan update connected their respective platform.

For players who already person nan 30th Anniversary DLC, they tin navigate complete to this dedicated guideline connected really precisely they tin get nan Gjallarhorn and what benignant of activities they'll request to do to complete nan full questline. Since it's a "new" Exotic for Destiny 2, nan rocket launcher has its ain quest alternatively than being thing that tin beryllium purchased from nan Monument to Lost Lights. So, immoderate grade of grinding is necessary.

How To Get The Catalyst

Complete nan Grasp of Avarice dungeon aft receiving nan Gjallarhorn, and conclusion typical enemies.

After players person nan Gjally, they'll request to caput backmost into nan Grasp of Avarice dungeon recovered either successful Eternity aliases successful nan Cosmodrome. This time, they'll request to beryllium connected nan lookout for 3 different types of typical yellow-bar enemies that spawn passim nan dungeon.

The first is connected a ledge down nan Shrieker successful nan first cave area that players driblet into aft opening nan loot cave. The 2nd is successful nan ample room anterior to entering a ventilation duct to caput to nan first ogre boss. The 3rd 1 is by nan waterfall area successful nan Fallen shield encounter.

The extremity is to harm these enemies until they driblet a clone engram. Players request to prime it up to use nan Burden of Riches debuff and past tally to a adjacent thorax that tin only beryllium opened while this debuff timer is active. For each of these yellowish bars, here's wherever their respective thorax is located:

First enemy: The thorax is located backmost crossed nan crystal span wherever players came from, connected apical of a metallic walkway. Second enemy: The thorax is located straight connected nan correct connected a level successful nan ample waterlogged room conscionable earlier nan leader conflict against nan ogre. Third enemy: The thorax is connected apical of a building connected nan halfway land successful nan Fallen shield encounter. Players will request to beryllium accelerated to get to it from wherever nan force spawns, arsenic it's nan hardest to reach.

Defeat targets to upgrade nan catalyst.

After finishing nan quest, players will conscionable request to conclusion targets to upgrade nan catalyst for nan Gjallarhorn. The magnitude is 400 enemies, which, fixed nan Gjallarhorn's expertise to termination a bunch of enemies astatine once, shouldn't beryllium excessively difficult of a task.

Players tin easy do this while playing a crippled mode for illustration Dares of Eternity and only usage nan Gjallarhorn, arsenic Starhorse's favour is an easy buff to gain during Dares and grants infinite dense ammo complaint during nan 2nd encounter.

What The Catalyst Does

More Wolves: Magazine size is accrued by 1 rocket. When a target dies to Wolfpack Rounds last blows, it spawns a stronger and faster rocket astatine nan target's location.

When players first get their hands connected Gjallarhorn, they will only person 1 rocket successful nan enclosure earlier they request to reload. The More Wolves perk buffs this to two, allowing players to sprout double rockets earlier being forced to reload their weapons, which is simply a immense quality for rocket launchers.

The More Wolves perk besides plays nicely into nan Wolfpack Rounds perk, which not only splits nan shooter's missiles into mini cluster missiles but besides gives anyone pinch moreover a Legendary rocket launcher Wolfpack Rounds if they're successful nan shooter's vicinity.

Is The Gjallarhorn And Its Catalyst Worth It?

Despite nan 25% nerf nan Gjallarhorn received successful play 19, nan limb is still an absolute must-have owed to its versatility and easiness of use. As it stands, it is not nan champion rocket launcher successful a batch of areas, particularly successful DPS, but it is simply a must-have for immoderate fireteam arsenic rocket launchers are nan go-to heavy limb for DPS phases successful play 20. This is because of nan Wolfpack Rounds perk, which will further buff nan effects of Legendary rocket launchers for illustration a well-rolled Hothead, granting them cluster missiles.

The strategy is to person 1 personification connected Gjally duty, and others utilizing rockets pinch high-damage perks for illustration Explosive Light. Because of this, having astatine slightest 1 Gjallarhorn successful nan fireteam if players favour rockets is simply a must.

That being said, Gjally is gated down a paid DLC and isn't disposable to conscionable each subordinate successful nan game. It's up to each subordinate to determine whether they attraction astir nan limb capable to salary for it aliases not. Luckily, play 20 has been elastic successful position of damage, and location are plentifulness of different ways to termination bosses that don't impact rocket launchers.

Destiny 2: Lightfall was released connected PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

